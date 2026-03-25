Grieving Sask. mom cries ‘happy tears’ over reduction in drivers’ cellphone offences

Nykole King

Regina Leader-Post

Sandra LaRose can’t bring back her daughter after a fatal collision with a train in 2018, but she is trying to help save other parents from the same heartbreak.

LaRose, who’s from Tyvan, Sask., has spent the past few years speaking to an estimated 50,000 students from B.C. to Ontario about how Kailynn Bursic-Panchuk’s life was taken due to a moment of distraction.

“I just look out into the crowd and I see a whole bunch of Kailynns,” LaRose said Thursday before speaking to an audience of students at Luther College High School in Regina.

The crash happened while Bursic-Panchuk was driving near Weyburn on Aug. 16, 2018. Just days before her 17th birthday, LaRose’s daughter suffered a traumatic brain injury from which she wouldn’t recover.

The investigation concluded that she was likely looking down at her cellphone for directions, the mother explained.

What the numbers say

Every time LaRose leaves an auditorium of children, she wonders if her message got through.

There wasn’t a measurable way for her to know until she saw SGI’s provincial data on distracted driving convictions from 2018 to 2024.

The data outlines the annual number of drivers found guilty of the offence, either by voluntarily paying a fine or through a court decision.

In 2019, 9,206 drivers were found guilty of distracted driving. Five years later, it was down 31 per cent to 6,286.

“Seeing these numbers, I have to say that it brought tears to my eyes, and it was happy tears,” said LaRose. “I almost felt like a big weight lifted off my shoulders.”

In 2020, Saskatchewan more-than doubled the cost of distracted driving fines from $280 to $580.

LaRose isn’t convinced the steeper tickets and penalties are exclusively motivating the change in driving behaviour. She believes education is likely a factor, too.

What is distracted driving?

Const. Mike Seel of the Regina Police Service has been enforcing such laws for more than a decade.

As part of the city’s Traffic Safety Unit, Seel says he wrote 1,400 cellphone tickets in 2019. Last year, that total was closer to 400.

“It’s gone down significantly,” Seel said.

The law states that motorists cannot hold, view, use or manipulate an electronic communication device while behind the wheel, explained Seel, who noted that drivers shouldn’t hold a cellphone in their hands or lap, even if they’re not actively using the device.

It’s also considered a distraction to look at the screen or have a passenger hold up a cellphone for the driver to view, he said.

“When your eyes go somewhere, your body kind of automatically moves your body that way,” Seel added.

Insp. Lee Knelsen — an operations officer for Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services — says the law allows experienced drivers to touch a device once, but only if it’s affixed to the vehicle.

“Things can change in a millisecond, and we have to have the ability to react,” said Knelsen.

Officers are on the lookout for drivers operating vehicles without due care and attention. It could be any kind of distraction that takes your eyes off the road or your hands off the wheel.

That includes interacting with children in the backseat, eating food, drinking beverages, doing makeup or reading, according to the two officers.

More education, harsher penalties

A first-time offender is to be ticketed $580 while a second offence within the first year of being convicted can result in a $1,400 fine and a seven-day vehicle seizure.

A third ticket within a year of the first is a $2,100 fine and a one-week impound.

“We need the public to be aware that we expect them, everybody expects them, to be driving safely, reasonably and not to be distracted,” said Knelsen.

LaRose was a proponent of the stricter measures introduced in Saskatchewan. The year that her daughter died, there were 22 fatalities due to distracted driving, according to the most recent SGI data from 2024.

In the seven years since Bursic-Panchuk’s death, driving tickets and fatalities have both dropped. According to SGI, there were six deaths in 2024.

LaRose is one of four speakers who share their road safety experiences as part of SGI’s Speakers Program. The provincial auto insurer started the program in February 2025 to help organizations and schools offset the cost for guest presentations.

Even one death is too many for LaRose, who says she’ll continue sharing her story until no other family has to experience that same grief.

“I want to be the story and I want Kailynn to be the story,” she concluded. “That saves their child’s life, their spouse’s life, their parent’s life (or their own life.”

nyking@postmedia.com