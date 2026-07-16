Great Western Days 2026 in the Books

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Cudworth’s annual Great Western Days were held on the Friday, July 3rd and Saturday, July 4th, weekend. Sponsored by the Cudworth Recreation Board, Great Western Days has been a community summer staple for residents for many years.

The Cudworth/Hoodoo Fire crew served up a fundraising barbecue at the ballpark on Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, which marked the start of the activities for the two-day event. Members from the Wakaw fire hall also donned aprons and helped, just as the Cudworth members helped with the barbecue and open house held in June at the fire hall in Wakaw. Through the barbecue, the firefighters raised $1800.00

Other events happening on the weekend included a slo-pitch ball tournament that started Friday and continued through Saturday, lawn mower races on Friday evening, and the ever-popular demolition derby, which took place Saturday afternoon and drew another significant crowd from toddlers to seniors. One spectator was overheard to say, “It’s like road rage, but everyone has a smile on their faces.”

The origins of demolition derbies can be traced back to the 1930s, when drivers participated in “bumping contests” as part of stock car racing events. These contests involved drivers intentionally colliding with one another to disable other cars and be the last vehicle operational. It was during the 1950s that demolition derbies began to develop as a distinct motorsport event. The sport’s popularity can be attributed to the combination of danger and excitement it offers, as spectators observe drivers navigating a track and colliding at high speeds.

While modern demolition derbies have advanced as a motorsport with customized vehicles sporting heavy-duty bumpers, reinforced frames, and enhanced safety features like engine cradles and improved roll cages becoming standard, the contestants at local fairs continue to harken from backyard mechanics and welders. Before television and media brought demolition derbies into living rooms, participants would drive old, rugged cars into a designated arena and smash them into each other. While the cars in Cudworth could not necessarily be described as old, they were rugged, and the crowd’s enthusiasm was evident.

New this year was a beach volleyball tournament held Friday evening and a parade Saturday morning. The parade has been missing for several years, and community members lined the streets to see the floats and gather up tossed candy. The Cudworth Cyclones 13U provincial baseball team also played an exhibition game against the Melfort Mustangs at 6:30 pm Friday. The Cyclones will be the host team for the 13U AA Tier III Provincial Championship from July 24th to 26th. Visiting teams will come from Regina, Holdfast, Muenster, Macklin, Coronach, Kamsack, and Luseland.

Free swimming was available both days at the Cudworth swimming pool. On Saturday, other kid-oriented activities included a bouncy house, an obstacle course, and train rides from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Horse rides took place from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, all at the ballpark. The main concession at the park operated on Friday evening from 6:00 PM to midnight and again on Saturday from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM.