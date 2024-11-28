Grand Coteau Centre strikes a chord with musical playground project

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

The Grand Coteau Heritage and Cultural Centre is reaching a crescendo with an exciting new project: an outdoor musical playground.

Musical playgrounds are a relatively new concept that encourages people to tap into their creative side while having fun with family members and friends.

They typically feature percussion instruments such as drums, cymbals, and chimes that are beautifully designed, crafted to produce harmonious sounds, and built to endure years of rigorous play and exposure to the elements. The instruments are designed to be easily played from all different heights and angles, ensuring that people of all ages and abilities can get involved and play alongside others. Their sculptural design will give the appearance of an outdoor art installation, beautifying the Grand Coteau Centre’s front lawn even when they are not being played.

The Musical Playground in Shaunavon will be designed as a multi-generational project with music in mind.

And the best part is you don’t need any musical background to play.

“It’s really more about intuitive play,” said Joanne Gregoire, Director of the Grand Coteau Centre. “This welcoming and inclusive playground is all about enabling the community to come together to experience the freedom of playing music instinctively.”

The Grand Coteau Centre set the tone early with its fundraising effort to build the playground, with the hope that the sounds of construction might begin soon.

The Centre is still fundraising for the project, although organizers are nearing their goal thanks to several generous donations.

The biggest contribution has come from the Innes family, who donated $25,000 to the effort. Although the Innes family no longer lives in Shaunavon, they have strong links to the community. They were a well-known family in the town and operated a Centre Street business for many years.

Affinity Credit Union has also donated $5,000 to the project through its District Council fund.

Those contributions, along with other donations, have brought the fundraising total to about $47,000, very close to the estimated $60,000 needed to complete the project.

Officials hope to break ground on the project as early as this spring and have it completed by the summer, just in time for the busy tourist season.

“With a bit more help, we’ll be able to create a vibrant green space where everyone can come and play music,” said Gregoire.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring music to the heart of the community – we can all be musicians,” she added with a smile.

People can donate to this tax-deductible cause by contacting the Grand Coteau Heritage and Cultural Centre at 1-306-297-3882 or through email at directorgchcc@sasktel.net.