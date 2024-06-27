Grade 5 student from Wakaw cuts hair for more than one cause

A Grade 5 student at Wakaw School took his long hair and turned it into an opportunity for two organizations that benefit sick children to gain hair and money.

Beckett Sorenson has been growing his hair for three years, and before school ended this year he had it cut for charity. Sorenson said the idea really came from his mother, Ange Sorenson.

“One night I started getting sick in my hair, and so I went up to my mom and I told her that I wanted to get my hair cut,” Beckett said.

Ange then came up with the idea to cut the hair off for cancer, eventually settling on the organization Angel Hair For Kids. She then approached the school about also being part of the fundraising efforts. The school raised $3,290 for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

“The school did fundraisers and then we did our own going around and trying to raise money,” Ange explained

“His hair is being donated to Angel Hair for kids and that’s out of Ontario…. They distribute all over Canada, but it’s for kids 19 and under.”

According to their website, Angel Hair For Kids believe the act of providing a wig or hair loss solution will increase a child’s self-esteem and confidence during a difficult time in their young lives.

The organization is one of a kind in Canada and each Angel Hair For Kids recipient is given a personal appointment at a salon that specializes in wigs and hair loss.

Beckett explained that letting his hair grow for three years was inspired by a friend from his former home of Birch Hills who had long hair. The two met when they first moved in across the street.

“The first day I met him, we were already best friends and so I told my mom I wanted to start growing my hair because he had long hair,” Beckett remembered. “I really liked it and then I grew my hair.”

On June 17, the school held a Warrior of the Month assembly where they handed out prizes to the top Wakaw Warriors in each Grade and Beckett had his hair cut before a few other activities.

Ange said Beckett’s hair was over 12 inches but she did not have an exact measurement.

“I have the video of when we were doing it and oh boy, all the kids were just going nuts. Every braid I cut, they were just cheering and clapping. It was great,” she said.

Since his hair cut Beckett feels like a new person.

Submitted Photo Wakaw School Grade 5 student Beckett Sorenson shows off his hair after having it cut at the Warrior of the Month assembly on June 17, the school and Sorenson raised $3,290 for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital and Sorenson’s hair is going to Angel Hair for Kids.

“All my friends were like, ‘it looks so weird now. You look so different. It’s like you’re a new person,” he said.

“Since I haven’t had the feeling for three years, it feels weird. When I’m running in a gym class I feel air going through my hair and I haven’t felt that for three years, so it’s like a new feeling,” Beckett added.

Wakaw School Principal Darryl Dickson said that the school was happy to be part of the fundraiser. The Student Representative Council (SRC) spearheaded the fundraising under the direction of advisor Dean Ewen.

Dickson said that the whole fundraising idea was well received in the school and school community.

He was also impressed by Beckett and his mother’s compassion.

“I think anytime anyone can think beyond themselves, that’s amazing,” Dickson said. “I think too much and too often in this world we are all hyper focused on ourselves and not really others and for a young man in Grade 5, combined obviously with mom, to come up with that I thought was pretty extraordinary. To be able to help out is pretty crucial too for us.”

Beckett and Ange also hope their fundraising and efforts are appreciated.

“We just hope that his hair will help some little kid that needs it and then that the money we raised will help out the hospital,” Ange said.

