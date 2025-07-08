GPS tech puts bison on the map at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

Visitors to Buffalo Pound Provincial Park northeast of Moose Jaw can now get a better look at the park’s iconic bison herd, thanks to new GPS technology recently introduced by the province.

Fourteen bison have been fitted with GPS ear tags, which allow park staff to monitor the herd’s movements and display their real-time locations on a screen inside the visitor centre.

The project is a joint effort between the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport and the Ministry of Agriculture. Officials say the new tool will help staff protect the health of both the animals and the land, while offering visitors a more engaging and educational experience.

“The bison at Buffalo Pound are part of the area’s history and they play a crucial role in the park’s ecosystem,” said Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross in the release. “With this new tracking system, park staff can make sure both the bison and the land remain healthy. It will also help visitors create a deeper connection to nature and the cultural importance of these remarkable animals.”

The park’s name comes from “buffalo pounds,” natural corals once used by First Nation hunters to trap bison. Plains bison were reintroduced to the area in 1972, sourced from Alberta’s ELK Island.

Bison once shaped the prairie ecosystem and supported Indigenous cultures for food, materials, and ceremony. Their near-extinction in the 1800’s marked a cultural and environmental loss. Their resurgence today is seen as part of a larger ecological and spiritual restoration.

The park’s bison herd lives on a 25–acre section of rolling hills and is not always visible from the fence line. According to park manager Dave Bjarnason, staff often get asked where the bison are located.

“We often receive visitors inquiries about where the bison are in the park,” Bjarnason said. “The display helps visitors determine if they can find a spot to see them up close, and it gives us another opportunity to educate people about the bison.”

Officials say the project may also offer long-term benefits for Saskatchewan livestock producers. By studying the GPS data, researchers and producers could gain insights into animal movement patterns and explore new tracking methods for livestock.