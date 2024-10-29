Governor General pays visit to recovering Jasper

Peter Shokeir

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Jasper Fitzhugh

The Governor General of Canada travelled to Jasper to witness first-hand the resilience of the community following the devastating wildfires.

On Saturday (Oct. 26), Governor General Mary Simon read to children at the Jasper Municipal Library, visited with residents at the Alpine Summit Seniors Lodge and stopped at the Jasper Royal Canadian Legion Branch 31 to thank first responders, volunteers and citizens.

“I can see the resilience in people’s faces when I was talking to them today – the responders, the first responders, all the people that helped get people together and fed,” Simon said. “So, as the Governor General, it gives me a lot of hope, great hope about our country. Our country is made up of very resilient people at times like this. It even comes out further. It just shows more that people can get past all these difficult situations and create better lives for themselves.”

Last summer, the Jasper Wildfire Complex forced 25,000 people to evacuate and destroyed around 30 per cent of the townsite.

Speaking with Jasper residents, Simon noted the community was working to move forward and look at how they can rebuild. There was also a sense that things were going to improve.

“It inspires me to see that people do come out of these situations that create a lot of trauma for them, but they also need to remember that they need to address that trauma that they experience,” she said. “But I think there’s a lot of hope. I see hope today [in] Jasper. Hope is not just the future, but also present.”

During her visit to the Jasper Legion, Simon thanked firefighters and other first responders for their service. She also expressed sorrow about the passing of Calgary firefighter Morgan Kitchen, who died fighting the Jasper wildfire.

Alan Fehr, superintendent of Jasper National Park, welcomed the Governor General in follow-up remarks. He also acknowledged the role the Jasper Legion had played in supporting first responders, Team Rubicon crews and recovery workers when re-entry occurred in August.

“The community of Jasper has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the past three months,” Fehr said. “The support that has been received from all levels of government, assisting agencies and firefighters from across the country and the world has been heartwarming.”

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said it was an honour to join the Governor General in tribute to those who have sacrificed to defend Jasper.

“That heroic success is what enabled the re-entry of residents and then of visitors, and it is which now enables the rebuild of our community and of our social and economic recovery,” Ireland said.

Christine Nadon, municipal director of protective and legislative services as well as an incident commander during the wildfire, also offered her thanks to first responders.

“Jasperites are forever grateful for your selfless efforts to save our community, keep the public safe and help us along the path to recovery,” Nadon said. “Thank you for helping preserve a very special community, a community with a strong sense of place, a community that comes together like no one else.”