Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan unite to invest $3.4 Million towards Usask’s IntegrOmes Project

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

On June 17, the federal and provincial ministers of Agriculture and Agri-Food announced new funding developments for the University of Saskatchewan (USask) Western College of Veterinarian Medicine (WCVM) and the Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence (LFCE). As a result, two new facilities at USASK will receive $3.4 million over a four-year period for the development of the Omics Resource Centre at the WCVM and the Beef Reprotech facilities at the LFCE.

At the time of the announcement, Heath MacDonald, Canada’s Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, was in Saskatchewan on a multi-day diplomatic visit. The federal Minister met with Saskatchewan’s Minister of Agriculture, Daryl Harrison. The two government officials collaborated with key stakeholders from the Saskatchewan agriculture industry.

“There’s no question – Saskatchewan is essential to agriculture and agriculture is essential to Saskatchewan,” MacDonald said. “I want to get my boots on the ground, meet with folks face-to-face, on their land, and deliver on the things that matter to producers across the province.”

In 2024, Saskatchewan’s international agricultural exports sales totaled $18.5 billion, increasing by 32.62 per cent since 2014 while accounting for 41 per cent of total provincial exports in 2024.

The province of Saskatchewan’s soil is responsible for in excess of 40 per cent of Canada’s cultivated farmland. Farmers and ranchers are an intricate part of the landscape generating billions of dollars for the province of Saskatchewan and Canada. Along with crop production, livestock is a focal point for the Saskatchewan agriculture industry, creating and generating international impacts with food production.

“Innovation – like what we are seeing through genomics research – is vital to the continued success of Canada’s agriculture sector,” said MacDonald. “This shared investment with Saskatchewan will support the expanded efforts of these facilities and ensure a vibrant future for Saskatchewan’s livestock sector.”

A new initiative, called IntegrOmes (Integrated Genomics for Sustainable Animal Agriculture and Environmental Stewardship), focuses on advancing beef genetics through matching genomic markers for genetically desirable traits. The genetic project will evaluate reproductive efficiencies to enable livestock producers to enhance their precision in their breeding decision through a data-driven approach. This integrated approach assists livestock producers with breeding for the desirable qualities that increase livestock productivity in the province of Saskatchewan.

“Saskatchewan producers already bring generations of expertise and innovation to our livestock sector, and this investment builds on that legacy – helping ensure Saskatchewan’s ranchers remain global leaders at what they do best,” Harrison said. “The work of USask is recognized globally, and we are proud to support this initiative and the livestock sector it serves.”

The Sustainable CAP aims to strengthen domestic and international competitiveness for Agriculture producers through innovation in Canada’s agriculture, agri-food and agri-based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities in Canada along with a $2.5 billion commitment. The $2.5 billion contribution is distributed as a cost-share of 60 per cent for the federal government and 40 per cent from the Saskatchewan government towards programs designed and delivered by the province.

The IntegrOmes project explores, exposes and addresses beef cattle production and reproductive efficiency issues. The project examines an animal’s overall health and the environmental factors influencing it through utilizing genomic tools. Genomic tools utilize DNA technology for analysis of a complete set of DNA within an animal to examine the structure and function of the genetic markers. For instance, certain lineage of dairy cattle are known to produce high quantities of milk. The project benefits Saskatchewan livestock producers who will have access to the results and utilize the knowledge to assist them with remaining competitive in both the domestic and international market.

“Genomic research is advancing rapidly, and USask is leading the way in this evolving field,” said Baljit Singh, Vice-President of Research at the University of Saskatchewan. “Our researchers are applying cutting-edge methods to advance our understanding of beef genetics, which couldn’t be possible without the support of this joint funding from the provincial and federal governments. We thank them for their continued support as we aspire to be the university the world needs.”

USask, the WCVM and the LFCE are reknown for world-class research, teaching and as knowledge-transfer facilities. The facilities are crucial for connecting innovation across the livestock production chain in the province of Saskatchewan. The agriculture sector benefits from USask’s research and dedicated work in feedlot and cow-calf management, veterinary science and forage systems. The agriculture focused facilities at USask are vital contributors in the role for driving improvements in productivity and sustainability in the agriculture sector that benefits farmers, ranchers and various agriculture producers. This in turn makes positive impacts on the quality and sustainability of agriculture products made available to consumers.

This current investment from the federal and provincial governments is assisting with building on the long-standing support for agricultural research in Canada and Saskatchewan. The Sustainable cap demonstrates the shared priorities of the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan.

Over the past five years, nearly $170 million was allocated to the province of Saskatchewan to advance research projects. Such projects improve productivity, expand markets and ensure that agri-food products in Canada remain globally competitive and in demand.

The reputation of USask’s LFCE and the WCVM contribute to continually strengthening the province of Saskatchewan’s reputation as a global leader in high-quality, safe and sustainable food production. Yet, it is the province’s livestock producers, grain farmers and various specialty crop and livestock producers who make Saskatchewan agricultural products a cut above the rest.

The combined $3.4 million investment is delivered through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP). It is part of the governments’ commitment to support partnerships with strategic agricultural research organizations.