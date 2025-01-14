Government touts job numbers as sign of strong labour market, NDP says northern Saskatchewan is getting ignored

The provincial government touted Statistics Canada’s recently released labour force numbers as a sign that Saskatchewan’s labour market remained strong, while the provincial NDP said it shows more needs to be done to improve job growth in Prince Albert and the north.

Saskatchewan’s economy created 14,000 jobs in 2024 and had the third lowest unemployment rate among provinces with a 5.5 per cent annual unemployment rate. The national average was 6.7 per cent.

Roughly 606,200 Saskatchewan people were employed last year.

“Saskatchewan is experiencing significant job growth, which is a direct result of the confidence job creators have in our economy, “said Jim Reiter, Deputy Premier and Immigration and Career Training Minister, said in a press release.

“The opportunities being created by a strong economy means more people are living and working in Saskatchewan than ever before.”

Reiter said the government is focused on growing access to health care and educational spaces for Saskatchewan people to ensure that the province remains the best place to live, work and raise a family in Canada.

In December 2024, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent, well-below the national average of 6.7 per cent. Year-over-year, female employment increased 3.2 per cent and male employment increased 0.9 per cent.

“The province also added 11,600 new jobs year-over-year in the month of December. Saskatoon saw major year-over-year job growth. Compared to December 2023, Saskatoon’s employment was up 12,100 an increase of 6.1 per cent.” Reiter added.

Statistics Canada reported year over year job gains in health care and social assistance, along with construction, which saw a gain of 6,000 or 14.3 per cent. Additionally, forestry, fishing, mining, oil and gas saw a gain of 2,500 or 12.1 per cent.

However, the Saskatchewan NDP argued job numbers have not been good for the north. In a press release sent out Friday, the NDP called for a made in Saskatchewan strategy as numbers by statistics Canada show a combined 700 jobs lost last month in Prince Albert and the north.

“This isn’t just a bad month for the region. If you look at the Sask. Party’s record, they have consistently ignored Prince Albert and the North’s economic potential,” said Aleana Young, Shadow Minister for Jobs and the Economy, in a press release.

Young said Saskatchewan faces the threat of a potential 25 per cent tariff from the incoming Trump administration and that means the province needs a strategy to prioritize Saskatchewan workers, business, and manufacturing.

“When you invest in Saskatchewan workers and businesses, you see the result across the region. People take that money and invest it locally, building even more opportunity,” Young said. “It’s time to unlock our potential, invest in putting Saskatchewan workers and businesses first and build up our communities,” she said.

