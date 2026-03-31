Government of Nunavut abandoned buildings and didn’t respond to demolition requests for years, say Clyde River and Sanikiluaq hamlet officials

William Koblensky Varela

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Nunavut News

Hamlet officials from Clyde River and Sanikiluaq say the Government of Nunavut has abandoned buildings in their communities, and the territorial government hasn’t responded to requests for assistance in demolishing those structures since 2024.

After Nunavut News contacted the GN, a government official said the GN would get in contact with the hamlet officials.

Billy Palluq, chief administrative officer in Clyde River, said his hamlet ended up spending $100,000 knocking down a staff housing building that had been badly damaged by fire.

“It puts a big strain on our budget,” Palluq said. “It’s got to get done because the other hazardous material needs to be removed, and kids are always running around or going into the buildings.”

The removal of mercury and asbestos from the site made it an expensive ordeal, he noted.

The staff house is one of four undesirable buildings the Hamlet of Clyde River has asked the GN to address since 2024.

“We’ve been requesting to [the Department of Community Services] to see if we can demolish any buildings, but never got a response,” Palluq said.

Two of the three remaining structures are GN offices used by the departments of Education and Social Services; the other is a store that’s no longer in business.

Palluq said he anticipated the hamlet would end up paying $100,000 for each of the three additional buildings that need to be razed.

“The other two buildings that belongs to Government of Nunavut have asbestos in them,” he said.

New housing could occupy the old office sites once they’re demolished, Palluq added, while the Northern grocery chain wants to lease the land the old store currently sits on, once it’s torn down.

Clyde River isn’t alone in its efforts to get the attention of the GN in knocking down abandoned buildings.

In Sanikiluaq, a Nunavut Teachers Education Program building and a school portable classroom are empty, with windows smashed, ravaged by fire and held up by compromised walls.

“If they’re not going to do anything with them, let’s demolish them,” said Robert Hedley, Sanikiluaq’s chief administration officer. “We just need to know what’s going on with it because it’s becoming a hazard.”

The building is posing a danger to the community as children break in and risk injury, he added.

Hedley said the Hamlet of Sanikiluaq also reached out to the GN in 2024 and didn’t receive a response then either.

“Maybe it’s just not a high on their priority list,” he said.

Whether the GN has dedicated money to knock down the buildings is unknown, Hedley said.

Sanikiluaq is looking at passing an unsightly property bylaw to deal with the abandoned buildings. If passed, the hamlet could rule that the GN’s abandoned buildings are unsightly and demolish them under that new municipal legislation. The hamlet would then pass on the cost of the demolition to the next buyer.

Hedley noted that some businesses have expressed interest in acquiring building lots to put residential units on them so they can lease them.

Palluq and Hedley raised the issues during the Baffin Mayor’s Forum in Iqaluit on March 10.

On March 25, the GN confirmed it has now reached out to the hamlet officials regarding the issues in their community.

“Community Services, in collaboration with Transportation and Infrastructure Nunavut, has requested a meeting with CAOs/SAOs of these communities to discuss local infrastructure priorities, including vacant buildings, and to ensure roles, responsibilities and next steps are clearly understood,” said Casey Lessard, director of communications for the GN.