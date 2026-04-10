Government grocery stores sound good until you do the math

Sylvain Charlebois

Many years ago, the notion of government running parts of our food distribution system would have been dismissed outright. Food was abundant, relatively affordable, and reliably stocked on store shelves. The industry operated largely out of the public eye, attracting far less scrutiny than it does today. That era is over.

Fast forward to 2026, and the conversation has shifted dramatically. Toronto has now approved a motion to pilot four municipally run grocery stores. At the federal level, the NDP, under newly appointed leader Avi Lewis, is proposing an even more ambitious plan: a network of 50 government-operated grocery stores supported by food hubs. The promise? Savings of up to 40 per cent on food for consumers. A similar claim was echoed in Toronto just last week.

Let’s be clear: a 40 per cent reduction in grocery bills borders on implausible. In a sector defined by razor-thin margins, such savings would effectively require goods to be procured at little to no cost. And yet, while the math is questionable, the idea of government entering the grocery business is no longer fringe. It is gaining traction.

The challenge is that history offers little reassurance. Government-run grocery stores remain rare across North America, and their track record is, at best, fragile. Over the past decade, a limited number of publicly operated stores have been launched, primarily in the United States, and none have scaled meaningfully in Canada. Many have struggled financially, closed altogether, or transitioned to private operators. The failure or restructuring rate likely exceeds 50 per cent.

The issue has never been intent. Most of these initiatives were designed to address food deserts (areas with limited access to affordable food). The problem is execution. Grocery retail is one of the most complex businesses in the economy, requiring disciplined procurement, tight inventory control, efficient logistics, and relentless pricing precision.

Military commissaries are often cited as a counterexample. But they operate under entirely different conditions. They serve a closed population, benefit from significant subsidies, and function as part of a broader compensation system rather than a competitive retail market. They are not a model that can be easily replicated in the civilian economy.

What Canadians are really asking for is not state-run grocery stores, but greater affordability and control. Government-run grocery stores would not deliver that. They would introduce inefficiencies, require ongoing subsidies, and ultimately shift the financial burden back onto taxpayers.

A far more credible path forward already exists.

Grocery co-operatives offer a proven and resilient alternative. Canada already has a strong foundation in this space. The Co-operative Retailing System in western Canada counts more than 160 independent retail co-operative associations across the country. Broader data suggests there are over 600 food-related co-operatives nationwide, translating into roughly 300 to 400 grocery co-op stores when smaller community models are included.

These organizations operate with market discipline while remaining locally owned and member-driven, delivering affordability without sacrificing operational efficiency. More importantly, they have demonstrated longevity, something most public retail experiments have not.

If policymakers are serious about improving food access and affordability, the solution is not to build a parallel, state-run retail system from scratch, but to strengthen and scale what already works.

The federal government has a clear role to play but it is not as a grocer.

First, access to capital remains the biggest barrier for co-operatives. Because they do not issue traditional equity, financing can be difficult. Loan guarantees, low-interest financing through institutions like the Business Development Bank of Canada, a federal lender to businesses, and targeted support from Farm Credit Canada, which finances the agricultural sector, could significantly reduce that barrier.

Second, the tax system can be used more strategically. Incentives for member equity contributions, similar to Quebec’s co-op investment model, would empower communities to mobilize local capital.

Third, infrastructure matters. Strategic investments in buildings, refrigeration systems, and logistics, particularly in rural and Northern regions, could make otherwise unviable projects feasible.

Fourth, execution capacity is often underestimated. Many co-ops fail not because of a lack of demand, but because of operational challenges. Training, governance support, and access to retail expertise—potentially delivered in partnership with national co-op organizations—would address this gap.

Finally, regulatory reform is essential. Reducing interprovincial trade barriers and simplifying food distribution rules would disproportionately benefit smaller players, including co-operatives.

In short, the federal government does not need to run grocery stores. It needs to create the conditions for others to succeed.

Government-run grocery stores are a costly distraction. Strengthening co-operatives is the practical way to deliver affordability, resilience, and local control.

Dr. Sylvain Charlebois is senior director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University and co-host of The Food Professor Podcast.