Government committed to addressing issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls says Justice Minister

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

On June 6, the Government of Saskatchewan announced their pledge to continue the momentum that addresses the important reality behind the epidemic of violence against women and children. Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) are a key focus point and priority in the province of Saskatchewan.

The Ministry of Justice issued a statement about the Final Report of the National Inquiry into MMIWG, which was released on June 3, 2019.

“Our government is committed to addressing the critical issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and creating safe communities for all Saskatchewan residents,” said Tim McLeod, the Saskatchewan Minister of Justice and Attorney General. “This includes targeted investments in programs and services to prevent and respond to missing persons and gender-based violence and collaborating with Indigenous and community partners to build a future free from exploitation and abuse.”

McLeod was appointed multiple Ministry offices on November 7, 2024, after the provincial election. His portfolio includes duties as the Minister Responsible for Firearms, the Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety and as the Secretariat.

McLeod said Saskatchewan has made substantial progress over the past six year with its commitment to developing responses to address the important topic and social consequences of MMIWG. There is an increase in awareness about violence against women and children that is accelerating in 2025.

The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) released a statement entitled Progress on Breathing Life into the Calls for Justice: A CFJ Report Card, on June 3. National Chief Cindy Woodhouse-Nepinak of the Assembly of First Nations confirmed in the report that steady progress addressing MMIWG across Canada has resulted to date.

“Over the past five years, there have been some encouraging steps forward in the implementation of the 231 Calls for Justice (“CFJ”),” said Chief Woodhouse-Nepinak. “However, a great deal of work remains to fully implement the CFJ.”

In November of 2022, the federal government released the National Action Plan to End Gender Based Violence (NAP) to the public. The province of Saskatchewan immediately signed on to NAP and the four-year strategy that disburses $20.3 million to address interpersonal violence (IPV) and the enhancement of existing programs to achieve progress towards ending violence against women and children.

The federal government committed to working with provinces and territories to develop flexible bilateral agreements. The agreements set out to support each province’s specific needs, challenges and priorities under 5 pillars.

Pillar 1 provides safe spaces and life-saving supports to deliver community services to protect and empower victims and survivors who experience violence in various forms. Pillar 2 emphasizes adaptable prevention approaches to stop violence before it begins. Pillar 3 encourages a responsive justice system. Pillar 4 focuses on implementing Indigenous-led approaches while working with survivors, Indigenous governments, families, non-governmental organizations and other agencies. Pillar 5 focuses on the social infrastructures in place within the province of Saskatchewan and dissembling the type of enabling environment that exists.

Nation-wide, the Chief of the AFN addressed specific needs and recommendations required to continue to address the human rights violations and violence issues in Canada when it comes to MMIWG.

“Government mechanisms like the Office of the Correctional Investigator and the Auditor General of Canada are critical to help highlight issues and make recommendations for change,” said Chief Woodhouse-Nepinak. “The National Inquiry called for additional oversight mechanisms including a National Indigenous and Human Rights Tribunal and National Indigenous and Human Rights Ombudsperson (CFJ 1.7), and an independent oversight mechanism to report on the implementation of the CFJ (CFJ 1.10). These recommended oversight mechanisms are needed to ensure greater accountability.”

In Saskatchewan, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ (MMIWG+) Community Response Fund promotes and enhances prevention measures to amplify safety for women and children. There is $800,000 allocated to the Indigenous community-based projects that receive half the funding from Women and Gender Equality Canada. Fifty-nine projects have received $40,000 worth of funding since the 2022-23 fiscal year.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to working alongside Indigenous communities to prevent gender-based violence and to support its victims,” said Eric Schmalz, the Saskatchewan Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis, and Northern Affairs. “From the very beginning, Indigenous knowledge, tradition and lived experience have guided the development and administration of the MMIWG+ Community Response Fund. The projects supported through the fund are often created and led by Indigenous communities, organizations and grassroots initiatives. Together, we work to support safety, healing and resilience across Saskatchewan.”

In 2024-25, a new public awareness campaign on human trafficking in Saskatchewan was launched. The administration of posters across the prairie province are posted in public areas. The intent is to connect with women and children with a heightened risk of being kidnapped and trafficked for the whims of violence and the sexual abuse trade.

Currently, Saskatchewan’s campaign entitled Face the Issue is designed to start conversations about the reality of interpersonal violence. By design, the campaign continues to remain steadfast across social media platforms to provide educational resources and knowledge enrichment.

As an additional support for families who have missing and murdered Indigenous women and children, the Family Information Liaison Unit assists families with the required government processes. This ensures that they receive help with accessing important information and support about their loved ones. The Unit is presently assisting 170 families in Saskatchewan with support.

“Indigenous women and girls embody strength, resilience and wisdom, yet they are disproportionately impacted by violence and abuse,” said Alana Ross, the Saskatchewan Minister Responsible for the Status of Women. “Saskatchewan remains committed to preventing and ending this violence by expanding education and awareness, increasing Indigenous-led initiatives, and enhancing supports for survivors, families and communities.”

Earlier in 2025, the province of Saskatchewan commemorated Red Dress Day and Missing Persons Week. The acknowledgment and spotlight on the important issue of violence against women and children focused on women and girls who have disappeared.

The Saskatchewan government is in collaboration with 211 Saskatchewan, which is a 24/7 service referral platform to access when in an abusive situation. They address interpersonal violence and abuse, sexual violence and the ongoing issue of human trafficking for the sex slave trade.