Goulden re-elected as SUMA president

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

Last week’s annual convention of the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association included a presidential election. Returning candidate and Yorkton City Councillor Randy Goulden—who has served as president since 2022—faced challenger Michelle McKenzie, who is Mayor of Maple Creek and Vice President of Towns for SUMA.

“I have decided to run for SUMA President not because I am dissatisfied with our current leadership, but because at our last convention, we voted for change—more voices to represent our municipalities through the caucus model and a new vision for our board structure,” McKenzie noted. “I am committed to ensuring SUMA remains strong and adaptable, with leadership that reflects the evolving needs of our municipalities.”

Elected to town council in 2012, McKenzie has been serving as a southwest SUMA board member since 2020, most recently acclaimed to VP of Towns during the April 2024 SUMA convention.

“I am also committed to ensuring that our voices are heard at the provincial level, advocating for our concerns so the province understands the needs of our municipalities,” she said. “As needed, I will also take these advocacy concerns to the federal government so they understand what our province needs to better support our municipalities. Strong local communities are the foundation of a thriving province, and by working together at all levels of government, we can create and sustain a better of quality of life for our communities.”

Goulden was first elected to the SUMA board back in 2000, serving as interim president in 2016 and 2022, having served on every city and SUMA committee.

“Good relationships and strong connections are vital to SUMA’s work, and as president, I would continue to listen, build understanding, garner respect, and speak with one unified voice,” Goulden said.

When put to a vote, Goulden retained her position with 58.4 per cent of the vote (278 ballots) to McKenzie’s 41.6 per cent (198 ballots), with a total of 476 ballots cast.

In a media event during the convention, Goulden noted a few of the priorities SUMA will be continuing to advocate for, such as changes to the Canada Health Act. To make that happen, SUMA would need to advocate to the provincial government to take the issue to the federal level.

“When the federal government is formed, we need to make changes to the Canada Health Act,” she said. “That has to change so mental health can be at the same level as physical health, because it affects everyone in the communities the same way. We’re advocating for that federally, but we also need the reassurance from our province that they’re going to be on board with that because the federal government has a role in and responsibility for health care, which includes mental health.”

The illegal drug trade is another issue affecting municipalities across the province, with small towns being attractive to drug dealers as a place to set up shop. When asked if there’s anything communities can do to make small towns less comfortable for drug dealers, Goulden explained that it’s not quite as easy as coming up with bylaws.

“I have talked with some mayors this past week about just that,” she told the World-Spectator. “So there are bylaws that they can put in, but the thing that comes with it is being able to enforce them. If you can’t enforce them, really, they’re not worth the paper they’re written on.”

To enforce municipal bylaws, the next step is Provincial Court—a system that has nearly ground to a halt.

“They’re still being backed up since Covid, so we have worked and advocated with provincial budget and in the budget this year, they announced two more bylaw courts, one to go in Rosthern and one to go in Fort Qu’Appelle, along with the one that’s in Kindersley,” explained Goulden. “So we’re very pleased about that. There’s still more work to be done.”