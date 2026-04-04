Gorzynski plays overtime hero as Raiders eliminate Rebels

Brandon Gorzynski was the overtime hero as the Prince Albert Raiders eliminated the Red Deer Rebels in five games after a 4-3 overtime win at the Art Hauser Centre on Friday night.

The Rebels tied the game on a goal by Nate Yellowaga with 43.6 seconds left in the third period to send the game to overtime.

Gorzynski said it felt great to score the overtime winner. The overtime playoff winner was the first one since Dante Hannoun won the Raiders the WHL Title in 2019 in overtime in Game 7.

“Kind of a weight off the shoulders. I mean, they’re a good team and they push us hard, but we didn’t want to go back to Red Deer. So yeah, it felt amazing. And to get it with those guys, we worked so hard and I think we dominated that series. I think we deserved that one,” Gorzynski said.

Yellowaga’s goal was scored off the body of defenceman Justice Christensen with Red Deer’s goalie pulled. Gorzynski said that to bounce back from the late goal they did not change their attitude because stuff like that happens.

“It’s the playoffs and crazy bounces and things like that. But we dominated that game. We didn’t change the way we played at all and came out in overtime confident and played with some swagger,” Gorzynski said.

Gorzynski said that he came on the ice in the overtime and opportunity knocked for his wraparound goal into the open crease with Rebels goalie Matthew Kondro out of position.

“I kind of just got on the ice and then went to the far side and kept seeing a nice pass.I picked my head up and saw I had some space and went to the zone, dropped it off the Duber (Brayden Dube) He shot it and then it was kind of just laying there and then took it around,” Gorzynski said.

Raiders head coach Ryan McDonald said that the players worked hard all game and played the right way and were relentless, which played out again on the overtime winner.

“No different there, just a great play getting the puck underneath and getting that shot and grabbing that second opportunity and healing that puck around. He did such a great job. He used his body all night, was physical, got to the inside, got his looks,” McDonald said.

McDonald said that the bounce back was because of the strength and even keel nature of the team.

“We stay even keel And that starts, our leadership group does an absolutely tremendous job, right down to the youngest guy in the team. We just continue to go about our business, no matter what happens,” McDonald said.

“And the guys came back that next shift after that one went in and we marched down, we got a couple opportunities right before the final buzzer went. And again, just continue to play the right way,” McDonald said.

Defenceman Brock Cripps had a three point night including a goal and two assists one being on Goryznski’s winner. Cripps said he was on a change when he got the assist on the goal.

“I just got a change and then I saw Brandon do wrap on the front of the net. I was really excited. All the guys on the bench were pretty pumped and finally get the job done and move on to the next one,” Cripps said.

Cripps opened the scoring with a goal from the point 5:49 into the game with assists from Benett Kelly and Evan Smith.

“(It was), definitely nice to put one in the back of the net there to get our team going. Good pass by my D partner, Benett Kelly. I think he set me up at a good spot there,” Cripps said.

Beckett Hamilton tied it for Red Deer at 11:38 of the first period.

The Raiders opened the scoring in the second with a goal from Owen Corkish from Smith and Cripps just over two minutes into the period. The Raiders took a 3-1 lead on a goal by Linden Burrett from Brayden Dube at 14:36 of the second period.

The Rebels the game to a 3-2 score on a goal by Kohen Lodge from Kalder Varga and Jake Missura at 17:26 of the second period.

Gorzynski said that he got the idea for the wraparound because of goalie coach Dan Ferguson.

” Our goalie coach actually said that he comes out pretty far and Duber had wraparounds there. It’s all the way out of the net. It’s an empty net coming back. So I saw it kind of sit behind the net there. I just took it around,” Gorzynski said.

With the end of the series McDonald gave credit to the Rebels for their play.

“I mean, tip of the cap to them, they play a real hard-nosed style playoff game. It’s hard to get to the inside, you know, they’re very physical, and they throw everything in the paint. Again, for our group, it’s every game is an experience where you can learn from, and you also gain experience from playing those games,” McDonald said.

Cripps agreed that the Rebels were a tough out in the first round.

“They’re definitely a team that plays hard and doesn’t take a shift off, which it’s hard to play against. But yeah, I respected them. They’re a good hockey club there. And yeah, I think we just stayed with it,” Cripps said.

Cripps gave credit to the loud crowd that was announced at 3,134.

” I think it’s special to have this big of a crowd here and all the energy they create for us. I think it really helps us get energized for the game and they fuel us a lot,” Cripps said.

McDonald also gave credit to the community and crowd for rallying behind the team.

“This whole organization, this group, this town, this city, it’s such just one big family. And I’ve been very fortunate to be a part of it for a lot of years. And again, the crowd that we had out there to really rally our guys. And when you’re walking around town and people talk to you and wish you good luck, for the next game, it’s just one big family,” McDonald said.

The Raiders Michal Orsulak made 20 saves and Kondro made 44 saves.

The Raiders are still waiting for their opponent to be determined for the next round.

News and Notes



According to the X (formerly known as Twitter) account WHL History The most recent Raiders playoff overtime heroes prior to Friday night were.

– Dante Hannoun (G7 19 Final VAN)

– Caine Pearpoint (G6 05 SF BDN)

– Brett Ottmann (G5 05 QF MH – 2OT)

– Ryan DePape (G4 05 R1 SAS)

– Jeff Nelson (G1 92 SF SAS)

This was also the first overtime win at the Art Hauser Centre for the Raiders since March 5, 2022 when Nolan Allan found the back of the net in a 3-2 triumph over the Winnipeg Ice.