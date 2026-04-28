Goodon Industries expanding to Redvers

Nicole Taylor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

A new business will be opening its doors soon in Redvers. Goodon Industries will be expanding to Redvers and building a new 60-by-100-foot shop on Highway 13 on the north side of Redvers.

“We are expanding our overhead door company and opening up shop in Redvers. We’re very excited about being a part of the community,” said Eric Kennedy with Goodon Industries.

“Goodon Industries has been around for almost 60 years, and we’re mainly in the construction business of supplying post-frame buildings. We also have expanded into supplying overhead doors for our buildings. This warehouse that we’re building in Redvers is going to be a hub for the overhead door part of the company. It’s going to help service not only Saskatchewan, but Manitoba, and even western Canada as a whole. A lot of stuff is going to be coming out of Redvers,” he said.

“The location in Redvers is going to start by being a hub where doors are going to come in, and then they’re going to be shipped out from there, and there will be some employees there. But in the future, I could see it becoming more of a front-end sales location as well.

“The doors are going to be packaged there and shipped out from there in Redvers. So doors will come in on a semi, much like raw materials. Somebody there will be putting those together and getting them ready to be shipped out for the building that they’re designated for.

“So far it will just be the one building at that location, but there’s definitely room for growth for sure. For employees, it will be small to start. We’ll have between one and three employees.”

Kennedy says there were a number of reasons to choose Redvers as a place to expand to.

“We chose Redvers because we do have a lot of business in that area. Our sales guy has some roots there, so he’s able to help us out. Redvers was an easy choice based on our relationship with our customers there, and its close proximity to the Manitoba border. We currently don’t have a hub there, so we’re pretty excited to get that going. We’ll be able to make things more efficient and provide better service to our customers.

“We’re an international company, and we have locations in North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana Manitoba, Alberta, B.C., and now one in Redvers.”

Kennedy says work on the new building in Redvers will be happening soon.

“We will be starting on the building definitely in the next month,” he says.

He says Goodon Industries is familiar with rural communities like Redvers.

“It honestly feels great to expand to southeast Saskatchewan. Our head office is actually in Boissevain, Manitoba, and that’s a town of around 1,500 people. So to open up another hub in a small community like Redvers is something that we take a lot of pride in. We’re a bigger company with a small-town feel within our business, so it was an easy decision.

“Everybody has been phenomenal when we were speaking with the town, and we couldn’t say anything nicer about everybody that’s been involved. We’re super excited to get started.

“We’re looking forward to growing and providing some jobs in the Redvers area. We’re looking forward to being a really big part of the community. We’re going to make sure that we do Redvers justice and do as much as we can for the area.”

Goodon Industries will be building its shop on land that has been vacant in Redvers for about five years.

Mayor Brad Bulbuck says he’s excited to see the business come to Redvers.

“I’m excited,” he says. “It’s going to provide traffic in and out of Redvers, not only from the deliveries, but from the pickups. There’s going to be exposure to Redvers and what our community has to offer. So that’s always exciting.

“We’re excited to have them, and we’re excited to see some traffic and some product moving in and out of there.”

The lot the Goodon Industries purchased was a tax title property and Bulbuck says it’s good to see it being purchased and used by a large company looking to expand.

“We’re pretty excited, because with the construction of the water treatment plant and what’s happening with Goodons, we’re obviously very excited to see something happening in the community. Everybody gets a smile on your face when they see progress. It makes everybody happy.”