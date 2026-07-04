Good Spirit School Division passes $96.6M budget, awaits ministry approval

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — Good Spirit School Division has approved a $96.6-million operating budget for the 2026-27 school year, pending final approval from Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Education.

The budget represents an 8.74 per cent increase, or approximately $6.64 million, over the previous year and covers operations for the division’s 27 schools serving approximately 6,300 students.

The division’s staffing allocation will increase from 842.5 full-time equivalent positions in 2025-26 to 869.45 positions in 2026-27, an increase of 26.93 full-time equivalent positions. The budget also includes 24.47 additional full-time positions in schools.

The average pupil-teacher ratio is projected at 13.67 students per teacher, excluding colony schools.

Instruction accounts for the largest portion of spending at 71.35 per cent of the budget. Facilities make up 12.99 per cent, transportation accounts for 9.23 per cent, and administration represents 3.55 per cent. Remaining expenditures include governance, external services, complementary services, tuition and related fees.

By expenditure type, 77.38 per cent of spending is allocated to salaries and benefits, while 22.62 per cent is allocated to goods and services.

The budget includes a 35 per cent increase in preventative maintenance and renewal funding, representing an additional $737,000 compared to the previous year.

Capital expenditures total $7.61 million, including:

$5 million for a minor capital project related to the CCS roof project

$1.8 million for school buses

$500,040 for technology rollover and computer hardware

$150,000 for furniture and equipment

$120,000 for other vehicles

The division plans to use $1.05 million from internally restricted reserves, primarily for bus purchases. The budget overview indicates that 58 per cent of the school bus expenditure will be funded through reserves.

The budget will take effect following approval from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Education.