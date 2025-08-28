Good news, bad news

Have you ever had one of those days when little irritations piled up until you wanted to scream? To paraphrase British humorist Ashley Brilliant: “It’s not that it’s one things after another, it’s when everything gangs up on you all at once.

”Monday was like that. My old, old computer, the one I have been writing this column on for many years, decided that it could no longer access the startup drive. Now I’ve misplaced many things in my life and sometimes my “startup” seems inaccessible, but I never expected that to rub off onto my computer. It actually gave me the error message on Sunday night but I figured a good night’s sleep might help.

So, first thing in the morning, fortified by porridge and strong coffee, I searched the internet for a solution. It turns out the YouTube videos about the problem are only meant for much

newer computers. So that was the bad news. The good news is that my old computer was a gift, a castoff from my tech savy brother, so I really hadn’t lost much except a machine that is like a friend… sob.

I thought about using my iPad to write this column, but discovered that it did not have a word processing program. No problem.

Apple store has EVERYTHING. Except a Pages application for my very old iPad. Bad news, but good news because the iPad was a gift from CNIB so I won’t look it in the mouth.

So it was time to sleep on it again.

After a good lunch and a nap, I thought about trying to use my mother’s old computer that I have only been using for games. Good news… she had Word on her computer, bad news, I couldn’t make it talk to the Internet even though I somehow had her password.

More bad news, my hearing aid was making strange noises that are even more distracting than my usual tinnitus. Good news, it’s still under warranty. Even better, my audiologist is local… Prince Albert Hearing Services at Victoria Square. A phone call got me an appointment for the next day.

After a coffee break, I remembered that I had a memory stick, another gift from my brother. I was able to load this column onto the stick, my daughter will plug it into her

computer and email it to my editor. Only slightly more cumbersome than Canada Post.

After fighting with computers all day, I needed a break. A half hour walk in the sunshine convinced me that life isn’t all bad.

Having struggled with an unfamiliar word processing program and a tiny screen, I

decided to call my computer guy, Marcus, at Computer Castle. In under an hour he came up with four excellent options that would make my life so much better. I ordered a new blue M4 and expect to be using it before you read this column.

Perhaps the moral of this story is “shop local.”