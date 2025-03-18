Good health is a family affair

Helen Keller knew it better than most. She said, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

Good health is often viewed as a personal responsibility, but what if we told you that your friends and family may be the key to success? Science shows that the people closest to us shape our daily habits in ways we may not even notice. In fact, a study from the New England Journal of Medicine found that obesity spreads within social circles—if your close friends gain weight, your own risk of gaining weight increases by 57%! The same holds true for smoking, exercise, and even happiness. Like it or not, the choices made by those around us have a powerful impact on our well-being.

This influence can work both ways. If you’re surrounded by unhealthy habits, it’s harder to make better choices. But if you create an environment where friends and family prioritize well-being, good health becomes the natural way of life. It’s why people living in the world’s longest-lived regions—such as Okinawa, Japan, and Sardinia, Italy—thrive. These communities emphasize strong social bonds, shared meals, and active lifestyles. Their success isn’t just about diet; it’s about the benefits of togetherness.

The Framingham Heart Study, spanning over 70 years, has revealed that habits like exercise, diet, and even optimism are contagious. When one person in a social group begins a healthier lifestyle, others are more likely to follow. This means that committing to health as a family or with friends isn’t just a nice idea—it’s backed by science.

Consider the simple act of cooking at home. A 2017 study in Public Health Nutrition found that people who cook at home consume fewer processed foods and more essential nutrients. What’s more, when you prepare meals with family, it’s easier to reinforce healthier choices. The same goes for exercise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, but sticking to it can be a challenge. A University of Aberdeen study found that having an exercise partner significantly boosts motivation and consistency. Whether it’s walking the dog, joining a yoga class, or signing up for a charity run, a partner makes all the difference.

Beyond diet and exercise, preventive healthcare is another area where support matters. Encouraging family members to schedule regular check-ups, monitor blood pressure, and take proactive steps against disease can add years to their lives. A study in The Lancet confirms that social support plays a crucial role in preventing heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic conditions. Knowledge, after all, is power. And one of the simplest ways to help loved ones stay informed is by sharing reputable health resources.

Taking charge of your health doesn’t have to be a solitary, uphill battle. A 2020 study in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine found that families who set health goals together—whether it’s eating more vegetables, cutting sugar, or taking evening walks—almost double their success rate. So why not do exactly this? Invite a friend for a morning walk, team up within the family to replace processed snacks with whole foods, or send this article to someone who could use a little motivation. A healthier life is easier to achieve when you have support. A simple way to keep yourself and your loved ones informed is to sign up for our newsletter at www.docgiff.com. The best gift you can give someone is the knowledge—and encouragement—to live well.

Sign-up at www.docgiff.com to receive our weekly e-newsletter. For comments, contact-us@docgiff.com. Follow us on Instagram @docgiff and @diana_gifford_jones