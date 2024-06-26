Golfers hit the links for Hope’s Home

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The 10th annual Hope’s Home Golf Tournament took place on Friday, June 21 with the goal of raising funds to make a difference in the lives of children with complex medical needs and their families.

The event included a golf tournament and awards followed by a BBQ supper.

“The event was a success and everything went as planned and we are hoping we have reached where we normally hope for, though we are still adding up numbers,” said the Nastashia Sheehan, the Hope’s Home Philanthropic Associate.

“One hundred percent of our funds go back towards our children either for programming or activities or other purposes for the children in our facilities. Its used basically for children with diverse needs but we have a high focus on children with medical needs ranging from six weeks to twelve years of age,” Sheehan added.

Those who may want to partner or participate in the Hope’s Home activities can swing into action by reaching out to the organization via their website to make their donations as well as learn more about the home.

Hope’s Home is a non-profit organization founded by Jacqueline Tisher, the Chief Executive Officer. The Home provides care where kids with complex medical and typical needs learn, grow and thrive. Hope’s Home is a national leader filling a gap that exists in child and infant healthcare, with on-site nurses that provide medical care to children and support for families outside of a hospital setting.

Hope’s Home first opened its doors in Regina on November 1, 2005. Today Hope’s Home gives children the opportunity to be kids, and families the chance to be families across Saskatchewan.