Goldsmith ready for return to PA, Art Hauser Centre

Terrell Goldsmith has played 199 games in the WHL, but he has never played a game at the Art Hauser Centre as a visiting player.

That will change on Friday night when the Tri-City Americans visit the Prince Albert Raiders as part of their Eastern Division road trip

The Raiders selected Goldsmith in the first round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, 15th overall. Goldsmith played 185 regular season games as a Raider posting 10 goals, 20 assists and 278 penalty minutes in that time frame.

Goldsmith says he is looking forward to returning to where his WHL career began.

“It’ll be cool coming back into the (Hauser) and play on the opposite side. I guess it will be different, but it’ll be good to come back to where it all started. Play a big game for us and hopefully come on the right side. I think it’ll be a loud place. The fans are right on you. We just got to be ready to go. PA is a tough team defensively to play against. Just got to be ready to go and hopefully come up with two points.”

While he was with the Raiders, the Fort St. James, B.C. product was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes (who have since relocated to become the Utah Hockey Club), 102nd overall. Goldsmith inked an entry level contract with Utah back on Oct. 18.

“It was an unexpected moment.” Goldsmith recalled about inking the deal. “I was super excited and a bit of a dream come true that way. Obviously a step towards the next step. It was exciting for me and my family. It was a cool moment.”

Goldsmith was acquired by the Americans in a major offseason trade with the Raiders along with Grady Martin, Nathan Preston and a third round pick in 2025. In return, Prince Albert acquired Lukas Dragicevic, Eric Kahl and a seventh round pick.

Goldsmith says he was excited for a new opportunity when he received phone calls from Raider GM Curtis Hunt and Americans GM Bob Tory.

“I think it was just hanging out with my family. I was excited for a change and looking forward to coming here to Tri-City and it’s been good for me.”

So far this season, Goldsmith has posted one goal and six assists in 14 games with the Americans since returning from Utah training camp.

Goldsmith picked a great time to score his first goal with his new team as he recorded the overtime winner on Oct. 28 against the Edmonton Oil Kings. He says he wasn’t trying to do anything too fancy on the play.

“It was a cool moment. I didn’t really know what to think.I just walked down and shot it. I was excited for our team to win that game and it was a big game for us. I was very happy about that.”

After Tri-City started the season 1-3-1, the Americans have been the hottest team in the WHL as of recent riding a 12 game winning streak entering Friday’s action in Prince Albert.

Throughout the streak, Tri-City has won five contests that have gone into overtime. Goldsmith says

“We’ve gotten closer as a team. I think we’re starting to gel more and I assume just playing our game, doing our thing every night and being hard for teams to play against. It’s been working, but we just got to keep doing our thing and keep moving in the right direction.”

Puck drop between the Raiders and Americans is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday night.

Raider news and notes

With the returns of Riley Boychuk and Daxon Rudolph from the World U17 Hockey Challenge, the Raiders have re-assigned 2008-born forward Jonah Sivertson to the Regina Pat Canadians. 2006-born defenceman Brandon Osborne has also been re-assigned to a team to be determined.

