Going higher: Telemiracle looking ahead to 50th annual fundraiser

The countdown is now on for a historic edition of a Saskatchewan institution.

With the 49th annual Telemiracle in the rearview mirror, organizers will soon start looking ahead and preparing for the 50th version of the telethon.

“Telemiracle remains rooted in Saskatchewan, and we can’t say thank you enough for the continued support of this province,” Telemiracle 49 chair Terri Troupe-Logue said following this year’s event, which went off the air Sunday with a total of $5,709,306 raised.

“Telemiracle is a unique fundraiser that the whole province can take part in, in a meaningful and impactful way.”

The 50th annual Telemiracle is scheduled for Feb. 28-March 1, 2026 in Saskatoon.

Over the previous 49 years, Telemiracle has raised more than $170 million — all of which stays in the province to help Saskatchewan residents.

The first-ever Telemiracle, in 1977, generated $1,214,210. The record total was set in 2022, when the event raised $8,002,722.

The amount raised this year was the fifth-highest total ever for a Telemiracle, behind only 2022; the $7,151,256 raised in 2018; the $6,112,717 raised in 2024; and the $5,906,229 raised in 2012.

The Kinsmen Foundation distributes the money to help families with medical travel, and also medical, mobility and health-care equipment. According to Telemiracle organizers, the foundation typically receives more than 1,000 applications each year.

At this year’s telethon, 80 performers from Saskatchewan appeared during the 20-hour event at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon.

Among the major supporters, Nutrien matched certain donations and presented $100,000 to Telemiracle near the show’s closing.

“We are so fortunate to have such generous donors in this province;” Troupe-Logue said.

“Their support will allow the Kinsmen Foundation to provide Saskatchewan residents assistance when they need it most.”

Hosts and cast members this year included long-time Telemiracle personalities Beverley Mahood, Brad Johner and Luc Johner, Jeffery Straker and Tenille Arts.