Go local for Valentine’s Day, farm group suggests

Ethan Braund

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Woolwich Observer

Valentine’s Day is all about romance, but it’s also an opportunity to mark the special day by going local, suggests the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

That may take the form of visiting a neighbourhood restaurant, preparing a meal using local ingredients or accoutrements such as flowers that are available from Ontario sources.

The OFA suggests visiting a nursery at a local garden centre or a florist who sells Ontario flowers to give as a gift on the day.

Another way to support locals this Valentine’s Day is during a home-cooked meal by purchasing locally sourced ingredients, said OFA vice president Ethan Wallace, suggesting you check the labels before purchasing items for dinner.

“When planning meals, look for Ontario-grown or Canadian-produced meats and vegetables, dairy, poultry – whatever your heart’s content. Each of these has its own emblems for which to look,” said Wallace.

“So, looking for those emblems and understanding that those products were produced here in Ontario and here in Canada… has tremendous impacts on our economy here by supporting those businesses here at home.”

HomeGrown is a campaign by the OFA promoting the preservation and promotion of shopping and supporting local.

“I think the biggest part is just to make that commitment, to read labels, or to look at packaging going forward, to support Canadian businesses through the next four years and into the future,” said Wallace, referencing the tariffs and other issues with the new U.S. administration.

“With the uncertainty that the border will be in the next little while, committing yourself to look for those emblems, to look for Canadian products by reading labels and the packaging, will be very important.”

Wallace told The Observer of a study that said that if each Canadian spent $10 on locally sourced products, it would add $2.4 billion to the Canadian economy and 10,000 jobs here in Ontario.

Supporting local this Valentine’s Day will not only provide benefits for the farmer but also for the economy.

“There are two things Ontario farmers are very good at. The first is producing high-quality food for Ontario, Canada and the world. The second-best thing we’re good at is spending the money we make locally in our communities and being part of the economy. I know every time that times are good on the farm, we’re looking at replacing equipment or building and expanding and spending that revenue on local businesses,” said Wallace.

He said the OFA urges Canadians for to continue supporting and preserving farms, especially during these uncertain times. That applies to Valentine’s Day and every day thereafter.

“If we have each other’s backs, and we work together and look towards sourcing stuff here at home, I think we can weather the storm the next four years, and we can grow into the future to be an even larger powerhouse.”