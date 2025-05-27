Glen McCallum re-elected as president of Métis Nation–Saskatchewan

“We had more registered citizens than ever before and we are pleased to have had more citizens come out to vote than in the previous election.”

Nykole King

Regina Leader-Post

Glen McCallum is back for a third term as president of the provincial Métis council, according to preliminary results from Saturday’s Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN-S) election.

In addition to president, voters cast ballots for three other executive roles (vice-president, treasurer, and secretary) along with representatives in each of Saskatchewan’s 12 electoral regions.

Those positions help form the Metis Nation Legislative Assembly, which is the governing body of MN-S. It has the authority to enact legislation, regulations, rules and resolutions governing the affairs and conduct of Métis in Saskatchewan, says the MN-S website.

A few of the winners in Saturday’s election had narrow margins of victory and are therefore going through a verification process.

According to the MN-S elections office, the number of eligible province-wide voters grew to 34,000 from an estimated 28,000 before this year’s election, which required all participants to be registered Métis citizens.

The growing number of voters signals a “new era” for the local government and interest in its leadership process, added an MN-S news release issued Monday.

“This year we had more registered citizens than ever before and we are pleased to have had more citizens come out to vote than in the previous election,” chief electoral officer Gwen LaFond said in the release. “I am extremely proud of our team and thank the citizens for their response.”

LaFond attributes at least some of the uptick in voter turnout to improvements from the 2021 election, including more polling stations outside of urban centres.

“We also teamed up with the MN–S Registry and had registry staff onsite to update citizenship cards and confirm citizenship,” LaFond said in the release. “They were well utilized and allowed citizens to mark a ballot right then and there.”

Preliminary results showed the incumbent president, McCallum, securing 1,998 votes to prevail over Lisa McCallum (1,472), who previously served as secretary.

The vice-president role is to again be filled by incumbent Michelle LeClair, although the initial tally had her winning by just 82 votes over Karen Larocque, meaning there could be a recount. Jeremy Denomie won the treasurer post by 43 votes over fellow newcomer Dale McAuley, which could also be subject to a recount.

Marlene Hansen clinched the secretary position by 109 votes, marking her first time in the role.

The 12 regional representatives feature a mix of returning and new members.

In the north, incumbent Laura Burnouf won Region 1 by acclamation while Leonard Montgrand was also re-elected for Region 2. Newcomer Brennan Merasty claimed Region 3.

The western area re-elected incumbents Loretta King (Region 1), Billy Kennedy (Region 1A) and Sherry McLennan (Region 2) while newcomer Beverly Fullerton was elected for Region 2A.

The eastern region re-elected incumbents Ryan Carriere (Region 1) and Marg Friesen (Region 3), joined by newcomer Darcy Lepowick (Region 2A). Incumbent Brent Digness (Region 2) finished only two votes ahead of Nancy Duns, opening it up to a recount.

“The results of Saturday’s election showed three offices to be very close and verification of the results are underway,” according to the Métis elections office.

Complete results can be found on the website, mnselection.ca.

MN–S government officials are to be formally sworn in June 24 at the Batoche national historic site, located between Saskatoon and Prince Albert.