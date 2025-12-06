Give a little Life Day marks 20 years of commuity support for local healthcare

Prince Albert residents gathered at Mann Northway on Friday for the 20th annual Give a Little Life Day radiothon, an event that continues to draw donors, families and volunteers who want to support local healthcare. The fundraiser saw a steady stream of cars moving through the donation drive, children from Hope’s Home visiting the site, and all three local radio stations broadcasting live throughout the morning.



The Boreal Healthcare Foundation called this year’s event one of its most important yet, noting the community’s long history of helping fund essential equipment at the Victoria Hospital.



Andy Cohen, donor engagement and communications for the Foundation, said the event has grown into a major source of local healthcare funding.



“Give a Little Life Day has been a monumental fundraiser for our community. It is one of the biggest drivers for local dollars to stay in PA and help the Prince Albert area and northern communities investing in local healthcare,” Cohen said.



He said the fundraiser is taking place during a major transition, with construction of the new acute care tower underway. Community support is needed for everything from advanced medical technology to basic equipment.



“We are talking an MRI machine, the first in the north of Saskatoon, right down to chairs and tables. We are trying to fill it, but in the meantime we still need to invest and help out those that need healthcare today,” he said.



Cohen said the response on site showed the event’s long-standing reach.



“There are people constantly flowing through the drive through. We have the fire department here. The radio stations are here. Everybody is coming together as one,” he said.

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

A radio operator conducts and interview during the Give a Little Life Day broadcast at Mann Northway.



Among the first donors Friday morning was the Prince Albert Cosmopolitan Club, represented by treasurer and Cosmopolitan International vice president Art Brassard. The club donated prize money from its football lottery.



“Our membership thought it was a great idea and a good project. We missed the last couple of years because of financials, but now we are back at our football lottery prize money and this is a good project to donate to,” Brassard said.



He said supporting the hospital is part of the club’s work in the community.



“Everybody is going to get treated well at the hospital when we go there. It is a necessary thing. If you do not do it, someone is going to pay,” he said.



Radio hosts at Mann Northway spent the day interviewing donors, sharing stories and helping listeners understand why the fundraiser continues to hold such strong meaning in the region. Owen Pearson, a radio announcer for Power 99, was taking part for the first time.



“It has been a very emotional day in a great way, meeting all these great people that have done so much for the community of Prince Albert and around,” Pearson said. “There is a lot of community involved and I learned that today.”



He said the broadcast is built around steady interviews and storytelling throughout the day.



“We want people to get as much information out of it as they can. There is a lot going on behind the scenes. We are working all day trying to make sure everything is structured properly and those interviews are on time,” he said.



Cohen said the public should remember one thing while listening or donating from home.



“We all need local healthcare. Someone across the street from you that you do not ever talk to, they are going to need the hospital. You are going to need the hospital someday too,” he said. “If you want to donate, just think about yourself, your loved ones and your neighbours.”