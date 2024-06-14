Getting Less… paying more, APAS president calls for action

Emokhare Paul Anthony

The president of Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) has voiced

strong concerns regarding the widening gap between what farmers in Saskatchewan gets for their produce and what Consumers pay at the Grocery Stores.

APAS President Ian Boxall said the organization is concerned the issue will threaten both the livelihood of Saskatchewan farmers and affordability for Saskatchewan residents.

Boxall said that while grocery prices continue to soar, the amount farmers are paid remain stagnant or even decline.

“It’s an unsustainable situation,” Boxall stated. “Our farmers are struggling to

cover the costs of production, yet the retail price keep increasing. This discrepancy needs urgent attention.”

Boxall said there are several factors contributing to this disparity. Poor weather and rising costs for fuel, fertilizers, and machinery have significantly increased the financial burden on farmers.

Meanwhile, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures have led to higher

retail prices. However the benefits of these price has not come down to producers.

Boxall said farmers across Saskatchewan have echoed these concerns too. He said though there is no central price list for commodities directly from the farmers, the

cost of these product are still relative cheap before getting to the various stores.

“It feels like we are getting squeezed and choked from both ends,” he said.

Boxall has therefore called on both the federal and the provincial governments to as

a matter of urgency critically look into the pricing mechanism within the Sector,

while also urging for more proactive, transparent and equitable distribution of profits from farm to table.

APAS also advocates for policies that would provide greater support to farmers,

ensuring they receive fair compensation for their labor and investment. The association is also using the medium to encourage consumers to support local farmers directly, through farmers’ markets and community supported agriculture (CSA) program. The organization says consumers can ensure more of their spending is reduced and goes

directly to those who grows the food themselves.

“This does not only support the locals but also helps to keep the food dollars within the community,” Boxall said.

He added that APAS would continue to strive and push for changes that would lead to a more equitable food system.

“Our farmers are the backbone of our economy,” Boxall added. “It’s imperative that we address these issues so that our agricultural heritage can be sustained and food security ensured for future generations to come.”

Research from Statistics Canada by Canadian market analyst Kelvin Grier, indicates that prices for raw commodities such as canola, wheat, lentils, barley and hogs has dropped by five to 16 per cent. Farm share on multiple products like

bread and beer, for example, fell by 20 and 28 percent respectively.

Those figures were included in a new report released by APAS called Farmers and Food Prices.