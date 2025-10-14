Do you ever find yourself a little low on fuel, right when you could really use some? Men may discover they need a touch of help with their tiger, so to speak. But being low on steam could occur at less exciting moments too, like when walking up the stairs. I’m referring to instances when you expect your body to have the same vibrancy of youth, but it just doesn’t anymore.

You can chalk it up to age, stress, or not enough sleep. And you can aim to get more sleep and eat a better diet. There’s no denying that aging is a major factor, and there’s nothing that can be done to stop that march. But don’t forget, there are safe, natural remedies that can address a lack of energy.

One of the proven ones is nitric oxide, something that your body produces naturally to help your blood vessels relax and expand, improving circulation, and supporting the delivery of oxygen and nutrients throughout your system. As we age, our bodies produce less of it. A lot less. By the time you’re 40 or 50, your nitric oxide levels may have dropped by half. That has ripple effects not just for heart health, but for stamina, recovery, even brain function.

If it’s a dietary source of energy you want, then turn to beets. They are one of the few foods that directly increase the body’s ability to produce nitric oxide. But not everyone wants to eat beets every day. And sometimes diet isn’t the answer, especially if your system has trouble converting nutrients effectively.

If it's a dietary source of energy you want, then turn to beets. They are one of the few foods that directly increase the body's ability to produce nitric oxide. But not everyone wants to eat beets every day. And sometimes diet isn't the answer, especially if your system has trouble converting nutrients effectively.

Consider trying remedies you can find in natural health food stores. There are products containing a combination of beetroot powder, L-citrulline (an amino acid that supports nitric oxide production), and sodium nitrite (a form of nitric oxide) that can help replenish nitric oxide levels.

It’s amusing what scientists celebrate. They might forgive us for not following along. But in this case, you might be pleased to know that nitric oxide won the “Molecule of the Year” award in 1992. They brought out the big spotlights in 1998 when the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to Robert Furchgott, Louis Ignarro, and Ferid Murad for their discovery that nitric oxide acts as a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system.

It was groundbreaking science because it revealed that this short-lived gas has an important role in communicating between cells and regulating blood flow. Knowing the role of nitric oxide, researchers soon found the pharmaceutical pathway to Viagra, which is not nitric oxide, but it functions in a similar way, enabling signals to blood vessels to stay dilated.

Knowing the role of nitric oxide, researchers found pharmaceutical pathways to medications like Viagra, which is not nitric oxide, but functions in a similar way, enabling signals to blood vessels to stay dilated.

Nitric oxide supplements have the benefit that they suit a wider set of purposes for men and women beyond just one specific use.

On a personal note, I witnessed first-hand its effectiveness. In the years after my father suffered a heart attack at the age of 74, he always had Neo40 on hand to help when he needed a boost.

