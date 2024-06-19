Get jailed for charity: Free Our Finest set for Prince Albert return

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

Prince Albert will see a steep increase in arrests on Thursday, but thankfully it’s for a good cause.

Free Our Finest returns to Prince Albert on June 20. The event is organized by the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) which is a collaborative effort involving Law Enforcement Agencies from Prince Albert and iarea.

The goal is to raise funds to improve the quality of life of Special Olympic athletes by providing them with high quality training facilities, accommodations and other resources.

This is the second year LETR will host Free our Finest.

“We have had several events over the years and last year’s event was an overwhelming success,” said Sgt. Rhonda Meakin of the Prince Albert Police Service.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 20 from 10:00 a.m. till 7:00 p.m. at the Art Hauser Centre Parking Lot. Residents who are arrested are brought to “our court” marked ‘jailed’ until their bail has been posted.

Meakin said they hope people will enjoy themselves while raising a bit of money too.

“You can nominate someone to be ‘arrested’ for a really good, fun reason and they will ‘arrested’ at whatever time works for them and from whatever location by law enforcement personnel,” she explained.

“For those that do not want to be arrested on site, they can always post their bail before hand and just forget about the arrest part, but it is always a lot of fun.”

She said donors can swing up to the venue and make a donation or go to the website and donate.

“In addition we will have Child ID Clinic set up this year, we have got a resource trailer set up and we have a budget to feed everyone during the day as well,” she added.

Residents are encourage to take part in this charity event and support Prince Albert athletes that are taking part in the special Olympics. Special Olympics Saskatchewan CEO Morgan Carver said they appreciate the support.

“This is going to be a great event,” Carver said. “It’s very much about making of positive impact on the community right there within PA. Watch out for the police officers or people that you know to be arrested and you will want to support them by trying to post bail for them and donating through the page that they have set up.”

Any donation that is $10 or more will be eligible for tax receipt. Free our Finest runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Art Hauser Centre on Thursday, June 20. the event will also include burgers, hot dogs, and raffles.