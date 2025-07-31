Get growing for PA Exhibition

Next week you will find me at the Prince Albert summer fair sitting with the fruit, vegetables and flowers that have been entered for competition in the horticulture section. If, like me, you’ve admired the prize-winning entries but thought, “I could’ve done better than that if only I had a few more days to let things grow,” then this is the year for you!

The 140th Prince Albert summer fair will be held Aug. 6-10 which is a few days later than usual. That’s giving you the opportunity to enter your vine-ripened tomatoes, dazzling dahlia or late ripening peppers. The host committee will be very excited to see your entries come through the door. You can enter the horticulture competition on Tuesday evening or up until 10 AM on Wednesday. Committee members like me will be on hand to help you negotiate the process of entering the competition.

The first step is to get the agriculture and horticulture prize book for this year from the Prince Albert Exhibition office. The prize book spells out all the rules of competition and the many classes in which you can enter. There is no entry fee and you may enter as many classes as you wish.

The prize book tells you the quantities of items that are required in each class and how they are to be presented. For example, in Class 588, five apples are to be presented on a plate that is provided by the Exhibition. Judging will be done after entries close on Wednesday morning. You can pick up your entries and prizes at the end of the fair on Sunday, Aug. 10.

I look forward to seeing you at the summer fair, whether you are there to submit your entries or to admire those entered by others. Stop by and say hello.