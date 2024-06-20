George to run for second term as Mayor of Melfort

Melfort Mayor Glenn George has announced his intention to run for a second term.

During Melfort City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, June 10 George announced his intent to run for re-election after winning the Mayor’s chair in 2020.

“I like what’s happening at the City of Melfort,” George said. “I like the direction we’re taking. Government works slow, so some things have been wrapped up, but there’s a lot of things in the works and I want to be around to make sure that if we have a chance for them to go through that, they do go through.”

George touted the extended land purchase agreement the City of Melfort signed with the company that developed the StoneGate Shopping Centre as an example of economic development that’s occurred over the past four years.

He also touted the new United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd. (UFA) petroleum site on Hwy 41, which has started construction. The site will be built across the highway and east of the Pioneer grain terminal.

Redhead Equipment has also signed a development agreement with the City for a new building across from the Melfort Campground facing Hwy 41.

“Redhead Equipment, which has been in the works for a long time, we finally brought that to a conclusion and they are now ready to start building,” George said.

“The G3 Elevator is in the RM but it’s touching Melfort, so that’s a benefit to Melfort for sure, and the City of Melfort was instrumental in working with the RM of Flett’s Springs to bring that to life.”

George said having a great council allowed them to get a lot done in the past four years.

“I’m just one of seven people and I have a very good Council this term, very diverse (in) what our specialties are, but as the mayor, it’s my job to get the best out of each councillor and I think I’ve done that,” he said. “They all have special things to bring to the table and they’re all working on that, so it makes us look good as a council.”

George served three terms as a councillor before narrowly defeating incumbent Rick Lang in 2020.

Currently on council are councillors Brian Enge, Tim Hoenmans, Trent Mitchell, April Phillips and Tara Muntain.

George is the first person to declare for any position for the municipal elections in Melfort.

“I hope I have done a good job,” George said. “I have worked hard at it. I hope people recognize that and if they do, I would ask them to vote for me again.”

The municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 13.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca