Geared Up Campaign supports Rosthern Fire and Rescue

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Rosthern’s Fire Chief, Bill Doran, said the community barbecue held on October 1st, was a great way to celebrate and recognize My Mutual for their Geared Up Campaign which provides funds for essential equipment designed for the needs and requirements of Volunteer First Responders. This program is open to any Volunteer First Responder groups or communities located in Saskatchewan, whose volunteer members provide immediate assistance during emergencies.

Rosthern Fire/Rescue was one of the recipients of the grant funding this year and with the $13,719 received, they were able to purchase seven new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBA) cylinders. An SCBA provides breathable compressed air for firefighters and rescue workers while they are operating in areas of immediate danger to life and health, such as inside a building inferno or in a mine filled with smoke or toxic gas. The term self-contained means that the SCBA is not dependent on a remote supply of breathing gas (e.g., through a long hose). Each SCBA has a 15-year expected life span after which they must be replaced because the integrity of the canister can no longer be guaranteed. Six of the department’s SCBA needed to be replaced and with the grant from My Mutual, Rosthern Fire/Rescue was able to replace all of those and purchase another new SCBA without needing to take money out of the budget.

Chris Harms with the Branding and Partnership team who organized and executed the Geared Up campaign at My Mutual, said this is the third time running the Responders First program. Now called Geared Up, they asked departments in their applications to explain what gear or training they needed most, and how it would help their community. They were asked to submit pictures and information about their department, as well as an invoice or quote for the ask. From 16 submissions, Chris Harms and the team, whittled it down to nine, basing their decisions on the submission meeting the criteria and spirit of the campaign. Those nine submissions were then presented to staff, for a vote on their top picks!

The program’s funding comes from My Mutual’s company budget, which was approved by the board. The heart of the program is to help volunteer first responders and firefighting departments within Saskatchewan, which often struggle to provide current equipment and funding for their communities. As a mutual, Harms explained, the concept is that of the larger group helping out those with loss. “In many ways, it’s the same as a neighbour helping a neighbour. When we use funds to support and equip volunteer First Responders, we are equipping their neighbours to help their neighbours. It’s the same spirit of mutuality.”

“As an insurance company,” he continued, “we not only have a duty to respond to the losses of our policyholders, but also a responsibility to our communities and policyholders to mitigate further loss. Loss prevention has an incredible impact that goes well beyond dollars and cents. When we help equip local first responders, we are engaging in loss prevention for that community which, as an insurance company, is our duty to our policyholders, and a larger benefit to the community who may not even hold a policy with My Mutual. Again, in the spirit of mutuality.”

As Harms defines it, the heart and mission behind the Geared Up campaign, “is building relationships with our communities and telling the stories of our firefighters and first responders to recognize their commitments and sacrifices, which come from a desire to serve and protect the people and places they love.”

The event also served as an early kick-off for Fire Prevention Week which started on Sunday, October 6th. An estimated 250 to 300 people attended the barbecue and open house, entered their names for door prizes, and got a chance to see the trucks and chat with the firefighters. As part of Fire Prevention Week, Rosthern Fire/Rescue had a few things planned including tours, inspections, fire drills, and a car seat clinic.

Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on the evening of October 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. This horrific fire killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.

In a fire, the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy can come down to mere seconds. Fire safety education is not just for school children. Teenagers, adults, and the elderly are also at risk during fires, which makes it important for every member of the community to take some time every October during Fire Prevention Week to make sure they understand how to stay safe in case of a fire. With that goal in mind, Chief Doran said he had inspections and fire drills on his agenda this week at some assisted living and senior residences because the more fire protection and education there is in a community the safer people will be.

Fire Chief Bill Doran may be fairly new to the Rosthern Fire/Rescue Department, having only taken on the role this spring, but he brought with him 25 years of experience in fire service which includes being a Deputy Platoon Chief with the Fire Services for the Department of National Defense and looks forward to his time serving the people of Rosthern and area.