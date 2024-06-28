Gator’s Waterfest ready to hit the lake

Local business owner Val Court didn’t anticipate hosting Gator’s Waterfest once, never mind twice, but she’s glad she did.

The owner and operator of Gator’s Grub Food Truck was simply looking for a way to celebrate her birthday when she came up with the idea for the event. A few years, and 15 waterfests, later, she’s happy it worked out that way.

“I turned 50 during COVID and couldn’t have a birthday party, but I did have a food boat and I had friends who sang and played guitar,” Court remembered. “We rented sound equipment for $99 and had it out on the boat—just a birthday party—and people started pulling up with their boats and listening.

“(They) then contacted me later and said ‘that was awesome,’ could you have more?’”

Since then, Gator’s Waterfest has become a regular tradition around north and central Saskatchewan. The next one is scheduled for Saturday, June 29 at Fisher Creek in Candle Lake Provincial Park.

Prince Albert band The Project will headline the event, with Mason Lewis, Nic Aiken, and Aiden Edwards also performing.

Court said she’s hoping for a good crowd, and good weather.

“We’re going to see some sunshine finally, right,” she said with a laugh. “No rain.”

The event is free to attend, but there is a fee to enter Candle Lake Provincial Park. Gator’s Grub Food Truck will also be on hand, although all sales are cash or e-transfer only.

Court said she couldn’t do this without volunteers and sponsors, and she’s grateful to all of them for making the event a success.

Gator’s Waterfest runs from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Fisher Creek. Attendees can walk down to the beach on land, or listen from the water in their boats. This will also be the first Waterfest with a beer gardens.

–with files from Uko Akpanuko/Daily Herald