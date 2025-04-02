Gas prices drop like it’s hot in Prince Rupert after B.C. ditches carbon tax

Radha Agarwal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Prince Rupert Northern View

Gas prices in Prince Rupert dipped today as B.C. scrapped the consumer carbon tax.

The local Petro-Canada employees were notified early on April 1 to adjust the posted price from 174.9 cents per litre to 156.4 cents per litre.

Other gas stations in the city also followed suit.

Additionally, residents can expect a reduction of about 15 cents per cubic metre on their natural gas bills for home heating. This change aligns with the new federal carbon tax rate, which was set after Prime Minister Mark Carney signed off on the fee removal, shortly after being sworn in on March 14.

Canada first implemented the federal carbon tax on April 1, 2019. It aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by pricing carbon pollution, incentivizing businesses and individuals to lower their carbon footprints and promoting investment in innovative, sustainable technologies.

“The carbon tax has been an important tool in B.C. for over a decade and half, but it has become too politically divisive and a distraction from the important issues we are tackling,” said Brenda Bailey, B.C.’s minister of finance.

However, the new waivers do not impact the carbon tax industry continues to pay. They will still be charged under B.C.’s output-based carbon pricing system, which taxes operations that emit over 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.

The Province estimates that an average family would have generally paid about $410 in carbon tax in 2025-26.

“British Columbians are doing everything they can to reduce their emissions. But people shouldn’t have to choose between climate action and being able to afford their bills,” said Premier David Eby.

A recent press release states that cancelling the carbon tax and the credit will reduce the Province’s revenue by almost $2 billion for B.C.’s upcoming fiscal year.