Gang violence, drug activity cause northern First Nation to declare state of emergency

A Saskatchewan First Nation is calling a State of Emergency due to a rise in gang and drug activity.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling on the government to provide support to the Buffalo River Dene Nation (BRDN) as the community’s leadership and the RCMP work on solutions to improve public safety.

“Calling a State of Emergency shows strength and dedication to their band members,” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron in a media release. “There is only so much BRDN Council can do by themselves.”

“We call on the province of Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety to provide immediate relief through additional funding for the RCMP to conduct proactive enforcement immediately,” he said. “Our communities are in crisis and they will not go through this alone.”

BRDN Chief Norma Catarat said the recent increase in violence has created a sense of fear in the community.

“This is why myself as Chief and the councillors of BRDN have called a State of Emergency. Our community needs support. We need help to ensure every single band member feels safe in their home and in their community,” she said.

“BRDN Council will work to find solutions and a pathway forward to healing, but we need the provincial and federal governments to aid us in our pursuit for a better future.

The Buffalo River Dene Nation is located in the community of Dillon, SK., 450 kilometres north of Prince Albert.