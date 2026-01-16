Gang prevention symposium focuses on stoping extortion and positive partnerships on Day 2

The second day of a three day gang prevention symposium at the Coronet Hotel shifted from broad national trends to specific threats and practical responses, with sessions focused on extortion and community based prevention partnerships.

Day 2 opened with a presentation by Raj Jaswal, an inspector with the Vancouver Police Department, who examined extortion as an organized and evolving threat that increasingly targets individuals, businesses, and newcomer communities. Jaswal framed extortion not as an isolated crime, but as a destabilizing force that affects families, neighborhoods, and entire communities.

“I truly believe knowledge is power. The more you know, the less you fear,” Jaswal said.

Drawing on investigative experience, Jaswal described how modern organized crime operates as a business model, with each participant contributing a commodity, whether that is money, access, influence, or technical skills.

“The community is getting letters. Community members are getting letters from gang members claiming they’re part of this organization and we’re going to want money,” Jaswal said.

Jaswal emphasized that extortion often intersects with other criminal activity, including sex trafficking, drug distribution, and online exploitation.

“The two biggest money makers right now is sex trafficking, extortions,” Jaswal said, noting the challenges police face when trying to successfully prosecute organized criminal networks.

Jaswal highlighted the role of social media and digital platforms, describing them as tools used to intimidate, recruit, and retaliate. He noted that encrypted apps and coded language allow criminal networks to operate across borders while avoiding detection. In several examples referenced during the presentation, online threats were used to pressure victims into silence or compliance, sometimes accompanied by images or videos intended to increase fear.

Immigration vulnerability was another key theme. Jaswal spoke about how some newcomers are targeted through false promises of employment or stability, then coerced through debt, addiction, or threats against family members abroad. He also noted that Canada’s limited surveillance infrastructure compared to other countries can make it attractive to organized criminal groups looking to expand operations.

“Most parts of the world, except for North Canada and North America, there’s CCTV,” Jaswal said.

Cultural imagery and media were also discussed as part of recruitment and normalization. Jaswal referenced gang related music videos and online content that glamorize violence and power, warning that such messaging can influence young people and reinforce criminal identity. He also spoke about intersectionality, noting that race, culture, language, and social isolation can combine to increase vulnerability.

The second presentation of the day was delivered jointly by Rob Rai, executive senior manager of Safer Schools Together, and Cpl. Jacob Cheung of the RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit. Their session focused on police, school, and community partnerships, emphasizing prevention through relationship building rather than enforcement alone.



Cpl. Jacob Cheung of the RCMP speaks about police, school and community partnerships during the second day of the gang prevention symposium at the Coronet Hotel.

Rai and Cheung outlined how non traditional policing approaches, mentoring, and consistent presence in schools and community spaces can interrupt pathways into gang involvement. Slides shown during the presentation highlighted the importance of choosing the right personalities for youth engagement roles and prioritizing trust, communication, and continuity.

Video segments played during the session showed examples of community programs that use sports and shared activities, including hockey, to connect with youth in positive and structured environments. The presenters described these initiatives as opportunities to build confidence, belonging, and accountability outside the influence of gangs.

The presenters said early warning signs of youth involvement are often seen well before a young person enters the justice system. Audience members also participated during the session, asking questions and sharing observations about local challenges and the need for coordinated responses.

Rai and Cheung stressed that effective prevention depends on collaboration between educators, police, probation services, and community organizations, rather than any single agency acting alone.

The symposium continues at the Coronet Hotel with a final day focused on reflection, shared learning, and long term prevention strategies. Organizers have said the goal of the three day event is to provide practical tools and realistic insight for professionals, families, and community members working to prevent youth gang involvement.

