Gallery of Trailblazers recognizes contributions of black history in Saskatchewan

The Melfort and District Museum honoured Dr. Alfred Schmitz Shadd and other pioneers of black history with the opening of the Gallery of Trailblazers.

WeCollaborate, Melfort & District Museum, and the City of Melfort opened the Gallery of Trailblazers Black History Month exhibition with a reception on Feb. 19 at the Kerry Vickar Centre. The event featured the unveiling of the bust of Dr. Alfred Schmitz Shadd, a pioneering figure in Melfort and area. Dr. Yemi Laosebikan was the emcee.

Melfort Museum Curator Brenda Mellon said the event was well received with 50 people in attendance. She said Laosbikan was also involved in the planning of the event.

“It was a really lovely event,” she explained. “(We) talked about the significance of Black History Month and the contributions of the people who’ve led the way in Saskatchewan including Dr. Shadd.”

Mellon said they tried to recognize and remember Dr. Shadd and his many contributions to the Melfort area over 100 years ago.

“He made such a significant and tremendous contribution in such a short time in the Melfort area,” she explained. “(For) over 10 years he was a doctor, an educator involved in farming and business, and owned the paper (at the time the Melfort Moon).”

“He was involved in many of the committees, such as agricultural societies. His contributions are tremendous. We worked on having a bust built to honour him and it was unveiled yesterday during the exhibition.”

The bust will be on display with approximately 25 people who have helped grow and develop the province from early settlement to the present day.

Melfort Museum Photo (L to R) Aaron Kornberger and Lynette Kornberger of 3D Creations pose with the bust of Dr. Shadd at the Gallery of Trailblazers opening reception on Feb. 19 at the Sherven-Smith Art Gallery in the Kerry Vickar Centre.

“Joseph and Mattie Mayes are an example, their family immigrated in 1910 from Oklahoma to Saskatchewan. They were involved in farming and Joseph helped build The Shiloh Church, which became like a cornerstone of that community. His wife Maddie, was a midwife and I believe that their ancestors have contributed to the province in many, many different ways.”

Also among those honoured was Prince Albert’s Harry Jerome. Mellon said Jerome’s exhibit show just how many different type sof contributions are featured.

“It’s from early settlers, to sports and business, education and medicine,” she said. “The stories are quite phenomenal.”

For such a short period of time Dr. Shadd made a large impact on Melfort. Currently he is also memorialized with Shadd Drive and Shadd Street named in his honour.

“It’s pretty amazing when you look at our history and to realize that Doctor Shadd is believed to be the first person of African descent in Saskatchewan. He arrived in the area in 1896, so it’s certainly highlights Saskatchewan’s diverse history and the resilience and contributions of the blacks at the time.”

When the exhibit closes, the bust will be moved to the Melfort Hospital. Aaron and Lynette Kornberger from 3D Creations by Aaron donated the bust, and the pedestal was designed and donated by Barry Thalheimer of Thalheimer Woodcrafts.

The bust was unveiled by Melfort Mayor Glenn George.

“It’s going to be on permanent display at the Melfort Hospital, so it will be open to the public to look,” Mellon said.

The Exhibition is on display until Feb. 28 at the Sherven-Smith Gallery in the Kerry Vickar Centre.

“I would encourage people to stop by and read the profiles of people that we have highlighted. There is so many more to see,” Mellon said.

“I just encourage people to stop by and check out the exhibit and if they would like more information on Dr. Shadd there is a QR code aavailable in the gallery and they can go to Melfort and District Museum and there’s an E-book called Shadd Drive and it provides more details about Dr. Shadd’s life. Gary Forsyth was instrumental in writing that book several years ago,” she explained.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca