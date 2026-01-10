Fundraising commitment for heliport next step for Humboldt District Health Foundation

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

As the Humboldt District Health Foundation prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2026, it is reflecting on the district’s generosity and the lasting impact donors have made on local health care.

From essential medical equipment to major infrastructure improvements, every milestone has been made possible through the support of the community. Year after year, the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation is able to meet the annual priority equipment needs of the Humboldt District Health Complex, investing $6 million into the health care facility since the Foundation’s inception in 1986, an annual average of $176,000.

The Foundation aims to build a healthier community by enhancing the programs, facilities, and services of the Humboldt District Health Complex through philanthropy and effective stewardship of donated funds.

The next step in this legacy is the construction of a Transport Canada-certified heliport on-site at the Humboldt District Health Complex. Both the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the Ministry of Health have endorsed the fundraising efforts for the heliport project.

In June 2025, STARS Air Ambulance began landing at the Humboldt Airport instead of the temporary on-site landing pad at the hospital. A temporary helipad was built in 2015 using rig mats, funded by the Foundation. With ongoing residential development surrounding the Health Complex, the previous landing location no longer met safety standards.

In Saskatchewan, it is the responsibility of the local community or hospital foundation to fund heliports for acute care facilities. In Humboldt, this responsibility falls to the Humboldt District Health Foundation, which has agreed to proceed with fundraising for a new on-site heliport. Although a final project cost is not yet available—since tendering cannot begin until a fundraising commitment is made—the Foundation is committing to raise up to $1 million for this essential project, based on similar initiatives across the province.

For 40 years, donors have ensured that patients in the community have access to the necessary care when they need it most. An on-site heliport will continue this commitment, allowing critically ill or injured patients to reach specialized, life-saving care as quickly as possible.

Additionally, the Foundation has reported that the feasibility review for CT services in Humboldt is progressing through an established provincial review process, aligning with the Ministry’s annual service planning and budgeting cycle. Advocating for CT services in Humboldt and the surrounding district remains a top priority.

“We serve a large rural district and continue to grow as we prepare for additional potash production,” Lorrie Bunko, HDHF Executive Director, said. “CT services and a heliport are both critical pieces of emergency readiness for our region.”

The Humboldt District Hospital offers 34 acute care patient beds, which are comprised of 32 medical beds, two obstetrical beds, and four observation beds. The hospital also features two modern operating theatres, enabling various types of surgeries to be performed. This reduces the need for patients living throughout the Humboldt district to travel to larger centers and allows those outside the district to choose Humboldt for their surgical needs. In the 2024-2025 year, the Humboldt District Hospital completed 2,097 procedures, including 1,139 surgical procedures in total.

Emergency services are available 24 hours a day, and the Foundation has recently funded the purchase of a LUCAS Chest Compression system for patients experiencing cardiac arrest. The Diagnostic Imaging Department includes a lab, ultrasound, and X-ray services. The Humboldt District Hospital also offers a Community Oncology Program, allowing patients to receive certain types of chemotherapy locally.

Furthermore, the Foundation has various specialized funding streams for donors who wish to contribute in a more targeted manner. The Palliative Care Fund focuses on meeting the needs of patients with life-ending illnesses, while the Mental Health and Addictions Fund has supported the renovation of four inpatient rooms to create safer, more comfortable environments for patients and their families, as well as updated resource materials for Community Services Mental Health and Addictions Services (MHAS). Another option for donating toward mental health initiatives is through the Bee Well Fund, which provides valuable resources for those in need of mental health support.

The Spiritual Care Endowment addresses the spiritual or religious needs of patients in the hospital, helping them cope with their illnesses and aiding in their emotional and physical healing. Additionally, there are two cardiac endowment funds: the David Ronald Bell Cardiac Endowment Fund and the St. Elizabeth’s Ladies Auxiliary Centennial Cardiac Endowment Fund.

For more information or to donate, contact Lorrie Bunko, HDHF Executive Director, via email at bunkol@hdhfoundation.ca or via telephone at 306-682-4450.