Fundraising by Sask Valley Hospital Foundation continues with ’Spring Fling’

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

On Saturday evening, May 9th, the Sask Valley Hospital Foundation held its second annual Spring Fling Fundraiser at the Station Arts Center in Rosthern. The event featured a concert titled “Remember the Legends,” performed by Brenda Lee Cottrell, highlighting hits by artists including Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Dusty Springfield, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion, amongst others. The 2026 Spring Fling raised a total of $21,980 before expenses, with $5,520 generated from ticket sales, $4,500 from sponsorship, $1,150 from a silent auction, and $10,810 from donations.

During the event, it was announced that an anonymous donor would match donations made until the end of May, up to $50,000. The current total for fundraising efforts is just under $9 million, achieved through charitable donations, fundraising events, 50/50 lotteries, the sale of the ‘hospital house,’ and contributions from the Twin Rivers Municipal Partners.

Sask Valley Hospital Foundation Inc. (SVHF) is the fundraising committee authorized by the 7 Municipalities of the Twin Rivers region to initiate fundraising appeals and requests, with donations being raised directed towards the new hospital facility. Created in 2012, the 7 municipalities included in the Twin Rivers Region: Town of Duck Lake, Town of Rosthern, Town of Hague, Town of Hepburn, Town of Waldheim, RM of Rosthern No. 403 and RM of Duck Lake No. 463.

SVHF is a registered charity that accepts donations for the new hospital and issues tax receipts accordingly. The SVHF is solely focused on raising the municipal portion of the costs associated with building the new hospital. And while fundraising is the primary driver, the Foundation also accepts private and corporate donations and bequests. Past donations from community groups include the Rosthern Lions Club and the Wakaw Legion.

Major economic and population growth in the area north of Saskatoon has occurred and is expected to continue, making the building of a new hospital an integral part of its continued role as an anchor between Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

The Rosthern Hospital relieves pressure on the emergency departments in those cities by serving as a triage point. Many communities are served by the Rosthern Hospital, including Duck Lake, Hague, Hepburn, Laird, Waldheim, RM of Duck Lake, RM of Laird, RM of Rosthern, RM of Fish Creek, RM of Hoodoo, Osler, Neuanlage, Cudworth, Beardy’s & Okemasis First Nation, One Arrow First Nation, Wakaw, and many other small communities in the area.

Over the years, it has become a teaching facility for nursing and medical students at all levels of their programs, as well as an integral part of the family medicine residency training program.

Representatives from the Sask Valley Health Foundation, Twin Rivers District Municipalities, and the Town of Rosthern attended the 2026–27 Provincial Budget reading in Regina in March, where new funding was allocated for the replacement of the current hospital. The provincial government also announced a reduction in the municipal share of health infrastructure costs from 20 percent to 10 percent. It is expected that this change will help to facilitate progress on the hospital project for the region.

The next fundraising event will be SVHF’s annual 50/50 Lottery. Although dates are yet to be confirmed, it typically runs for three months starting in September.