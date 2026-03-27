Funding approved for pre-planning of Martensville-Warman high school

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

A total of $3 million has been allocated in the provincial 2026-2027 Budget for the “pre-planning” of a new Martensville/Warman joint-use school, along with two other major projects in Shellbrook and Esterhazy.

However, the question of where the new school will be located — a topic that remains hotly-contested by the City of Warman — is still up in the air, at least for now.

The 2026-2027 provincial budget includes a total of $4.3 billion in various capital projects, including $123.8 million for new and ongoing school capital projects throughout Saskatchewan.

“We will continue to deliver on important infrastructure to protect Saskatchewan economy and Saskatchewan people,” SaskBuilds Minister Sean Wilson said, in a release.

In February 2022, the Prairie Spirit School Division (PSSD) and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools first submitted an application for a joint-use school between Martensville and Warman in order to address capacity issues at high schools in both cities.

That application has been submitted each year since then, though this announcement marks the first time funding has actually been confirmed for the project.

In an interview on Monday, March 23, Warman MLA Terry Jenson noted that the cities of Warman and Martensville are among the fastest-growing communities in all of Canada, and it is a fact that additional classroom space will be needed to accomodate that growth.

“Our provincial government and the Minister of Education has recognized a need, and that need is great going into the future,” Jenson said.

In a release, PSSD Board Chair Kate Kading said the announcement of a new school to serve students in Martensville and Warman is “outstanding news” for the school division.

“It is exciting to plan a new school with our partners at Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools that will serve students in Martensville, Warman and the RM of Corman Park,” Kading said.

“As a board, we look forward to the opportunities this new school will offer to students for learning, connection, and growth. This is a significant investment that will strengthen our growing comunities, and we extend our sincere thanks to the Government of Saskatchewan.”

In a statement published on Facebook, City of Martensville Mayor Kent Muench also applauded the province’s investment, which “recognizes the growth we are experiencing and the need to invest in our students and families.”

He added, “A joint school will play a key role in strengthening Martensville and the region for years to come,” and said the city will continue to work with regional partners.

However, one question hangs over this entire announcement: where will the school be built?

Over the past several years, City of Warman councillors have lobbied to have the school located closer to their community, as opposed to a regional node location selected by the Saskatoon Partnership 4 Growth (P4G) based on two studies.

The City of Warman’s opposition has been controversial even among Warman residents, as a group of parents called the Future Forward Coalition have pushed council to accept the regional node location and allow the project to proceed.

Ultimately, the announcement of pre-planning funding in the budget does not provide any firm answers as to where the school will be built.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education stated in an e-mail they will work with the affected school divisions and municipalities to determine the site location.

Likewise, the respective releases by the City of Martensville and PSSD suggest the location will be shared later on.

When asked about the school’s location, Jenson said two school divisions must work out that decision while working in partnership with local municipalties.

“I am excited to be able to say that students and families in Warman are going to have a … new public high school as well as a Catholic high school to attend in the upcoming years once its’ built,” Jenson said.

“However, I’m going to let both school divisions work with their municipalities to determine the best location.”