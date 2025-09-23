Fuel Good Day raises support for local programs

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

The Co-op logo has been a recognizable symbol in Western Canadian communities for generations. Born in rural communities, the Co-op has become an integral part of daily life, from enjoying morning coffee to fueling up at the gas station after work and even appearing on the boards at late-night hockey practices.

Across the four western provinces, the Co-op invited members and customers to fill up at their local Co-op gas bar on September 16th as part of Fuel Good Day! Participating Co-ops commit to donating a minimum of five cents per litre sold to a local registered charity or non-profit organization in their community. All grades of gasoline and diesel fuel are eligible.

“As a co-operative, we are committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and Fuel Good Day is one of the ways we do that,“ said Heather Ryan, FCL CEO. “Together with our customers and members, we’ve raised more than $4.9 million since this event began in 2017. We’re so proud of the impact Fuel Good Day has had across Western Canada.”

The funds raised through Fuel Good Day have, in the past, and continue today, to support hundreds of organizations, including food banks, firefighter associations, health-care organizations, community centres, animal shelters, schools, sports clubs and many more. Last year, Co-op members and customers across Western Canada raised more than $700,000 for 200 local organizations and causes, the largest amount raised in a single Fuel Good Day so far!

Money raised at Lake Country Co-ops this year will benefit the La Ronge Child Care Co-operative, Handiworks, YWCA Prince Albert, Hope’s Home in Prince Albert, Prince Albert Early Childhood Intervention Program, Big River Metis Local #59, and the Wakaw/Hoodoo Fire Department.

Saskatoon Co-op will be presenting donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters, KidSport Warman, Martensville and Area, Vonda Fire and Rescue, Colonsay Minor Baseball, Hepburn Community Gardens, Watrous Kinsmen Childcare Centre, Waldheim Beyond the Bell Kids Club, Dalmeny’s Senior Association, and the Rosthern Fire and Rescue.

Local Co-ops have returned more than $1.2 billion to Co-op members since 2018, including $461 million to Saskatchewan members.