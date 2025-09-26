Fuel Good Day raises nearly $24,000 for local charities

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

Lake Country Co-op locations in the Prince Albert area reported record support for their annual Fuel Good Day fundraiser held on Sept. 16.

Lake Country Co-op Director of Marketing & Community Relations Brittney Rosenburg said the organization was grateful for the support.

“I was just so impressed with how the community rallied together to support this,” Rosenburg said. “(It’s) an amazing initiative that we’re able to put up on every September at our gas bars. It gave me goosebumps when we tallied all the numbers up to hear almost $24,000.00.”

Lake Country donated 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold on Sept. 16, plus $1 from every Co-operative Coffee or Big Cool Slush. The final fundraising totals show $23,914.22 will go towards local non-profits.

“We always expect to have a great uptake on this day,” Rosenberg said. “It’s become really well-known in our communities, but surpassed all our expectations.”

Rosenberg said Fuel Good Days are directly relates to the organizaation’s vision and mission of enhancing the success and vibrancy local communities where they operate.

Organizations in seven communities were chosen to receive funds this year. The list includes the La Ronge Child Care Cooperative in Air Ronge and La Ronge, Big River Metis Local No. 59 in Big River, Handiworks in Nipawin, the Wakaw/Hoodoo Fire Department in Wakaw, and Hope’s Home, the YWCA, and the Early Childhood Intervention Program in Prince Albert.

“We do an application period every year and these three charities had really strong applications,” Rosenberg said when asked why they chose to support Hope’s Home, the YWCA, and the Early Childhood Intervention Program. “We’re always looking to support organizations that are similar to these.”

Since its launch in 2017, Lake Country Co-op’s Fuel Good Day has raised $123,064.72 for local organizations, with the impact stretching far beyond our region. Collectively,

Co-ops across Western Canada have donated more than $4.9 million through this initiative proving the remarkable difference that can be made when communities come together.

—with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald