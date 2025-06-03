FSIN disappointed to be left out of meetings between Ottawa, premiers

Aiden Jaager

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

On a day when Canada’s prime minister and premiers from across the country gathered in Saskatoon, the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations expressed frustration over not being invited to the table.

The FSIN, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, complained this week about being excluded from the first ministers’ meeting, which took place Monday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney held the first ministers’ meeting to discuss plans to knock down trade barriers and fast-track national projects. He also met with oil and gas executives, as well as Indigenous leaders, about those plans over the weekend. The FSIN was invited to a Sunday reception, which representatives attended.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said his organization appreciated the invitation to Sunday’s event and was “grateful for the opportunity to participate,” but that the FSIN remains “concerned that when high-priority matters and key decisions are being addressed, our voices are not included. It is at these critical decision-making tables — particularly those impacting First Nations — that we expect to have a permanent presence and a meaningful voice.”

The FSIN chiefs highlighted two areas they say need to be addressed: repealing the 1930 Natural Resources Transfer Agreement, which the FSIN said was enacted without First Nations’ consent; and the passing of Bill 268, which would grant First Nations authority over gaming jurisdiction on reserves.

“To see these improvements and changes to these two priority areas would greatly benefit First Nations in the area of decreasing poverty and investing our own housing crisis on-reserve, investing our own policing system, investing in addressing the alcohol and drugs that plague our communities every day,” the FSIN said in a statement.

Cameron said the province “continues to profit enormously from our lands and resources” while First Nations communities struggle with inadequate infrastructure, housing, and basic services.

“The federal government transfers tens of millions of dollars each year to the provincial government, and they use our First Nations numbers to come up with funding formulas that include our people. This system will continue to fail if we are not at the table when these decisions are happening,” Cameron said.

“This is the weakest definition of reconciliation that we have been stating for many, many years, and they continue to put us to the side, and we must be partners.”

FAST-TRACK BILL ‘A SERIOUS THREAT,’ SAYS AFN

Carney’s legislation to fast-track projects deemed in the national interest is expected to be tabled in the House of Commons in a matter of days, but has faced some resistance from the Assembly of First Nations.

In a letter to Carney dated May 30, AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak wrote that the proposed bill, in its current form, “suggests a serious threat to First Nations exercise of Treaty rights, inherent rights, title and jurisdiction.”

Woodhouse Nepinak insisted First Nations’ “free, prior and informed consent” must be obtained before any major infrastructure and energy projects move ahead.

“Otherwise, this legislation like so many before it, will become marred in conflict and protracted litigation, because First Nations rights have once again been ignored,” she wrote in an apparent warning to the newly-elected prime minister.

According to last week’s speech from the throne, the government expects the time needed to approve projects will be reduced from five years to two through the creation of this new office, all while upholding Canada’s “constitutional obligations to Indigenous peoples.”

Woodhouse Nepinak met with Carney on Thursday to discuss the proposed legislation.

— With Postmedia Network files