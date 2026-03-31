FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron says they do not owe ISC any money for alleged misspending

Ron Merasty

Prince Albert Grand Council Tribune

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) says that the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) owes them over $28.7 million for “unsupported” or “ineligible” spending in the period between April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2024. The monies are said to be “repayable.” ISC claims that the majority of that amount, $23.2 million, relates to Covid-19 spending during the pandemic, which began in Canada in March 2020 and was officially declared over by the World Health Organization on May 5, 2023.

The FSIN’s leader, Chief Bobby Cameron, at a media briefing held at the FSIN’s headquarters in Saskatoon on March 23, refuted ISC’s charges and said that their organization spent that money “for the proper reasons, the right reasons.” He also threatened possible legal action to defend their position, “once we get the mandate from our chiefs.”

A press release issued by the FSIN a day later on March 24 explained that the issue “is not a matter of misuse of funds, but a fundamental disagreement in interpretation, one that has been applied retroactively and without full and proper consideration of the facts.”

The latter release also stated, “at no point has there been any finding of fraud, personal gain, or intentional wrongdoing. Instead, the issues raised relate to classification, allocation, and evolving interpretations of administration.”

Also invited to participate in the March 23 media briefing were FSIN Third Vice Chief, Fabian Head, and several member nation chiefs of the FSIN, six in person, and two virtually. Those that spoke vigorously defended their organization. Chief Cameron also said that they had supporting documentation from “close to 50” of the FSIN’s 74 First Nation chiefs. A majority, in the form of letters and signed affidavits, stated that they had received delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) from FSIN during the pandemic.

The chiefs were responding to ISC’s March 12 letter stating there was a lack of documentation, among other things, to prove the purchases of PPE along with delivery to First Nations.

ISC initiated a forensic audit of the FSIN’s expenditures in March 2024 with the goal of investigating and documenting suspected financial fraud. It was triggered by allegations of financial mismanagement and a lack of transparency in the handling of public funds. FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron has denied any such wrongdoing.

The forensic audit was conducted by KPMG. Some of the findings, but not the report, were forwarded to FSIN on September 11, 2025, about 18 months later. At the time KPMG alleged $34 million in “questionable transactions” which were later lowered to approximately $28.7 million in the March 13 ISC letter.

FSIN says that they had requested by email a copy of the full forensic report several times from ISC. Their request was not acted upon. The FSIN press release of March 24, 2026, states that they were “still not in receipt of the full audit despite the numerous requests and that it is an industry standard that those subject to audits receive the full report.”

Chief Cameron raised the Treaty perspective in his remarks, saying, “Our chiefs of the day, when they signed treaties in the 1800s, ensured that there would be a clause in there called the Famine and Pestilence Clause. We’ve always maintained that we’re treaty-based, treaty-focused – and that was our sole priority at that time, to implement that famine and pestilence clause when COVID ran rampant throughout our communities and worldwide.”

He also explained that ISC had approached FSIN to have them administer the “Covid funding dollars to the First Nations,” but that the FSIN had told ISC to send the funding, instead, to First Nations directly. “They insisted – insisted it had to be run and flowed through the FSIN,” Chief Cameron said. “The chiefs at that time said, ‘Okay, we have to do the work, we have to get mandates, we have to approve resolutions and motions,’ and they did,” and that the decisions were not made solely as an FSIN executive.

Chief Michael Starr from Starblanket Cree Nation spoke about FSIN support and read a statement, saying he was speaking not only for FSIN but for First Nations. He defended FSIN, insisting that it had “acted in good faith, under strong financial policies with audited reporting and clear governance oversight.”

Chief Starr said that treaties were made on a “nation-to-nation basis,” and that the “relationship must mean something in practice.” He added that the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) affirms First Nations’ “right of self-determination and self-government. Yet we continue to face excessive scrutiny and unreasonable fiscal expectation.”

“FSIN is standing up because this affects all of us,” Starr continued. “If this approach is allowed to stand, it will not stop with the FSIN. It will reach every First Nation and every First Nations organization trying to govern, deliver services, and protect its people. We are prepared to work in a constructive way. But we will not accept the rewriting of rules that after that fact. We’ll continue to defend our governance, our jurisdiction, and our treaty relationship.”

“We did receive our PPE from the FSIN,” Chief Mark Fox of Piapot First Nation said. “They sent truckloads out to our nation. We used that PPE and the other supports that were sent to protect our people and our nation and to keep them safe in response during the pandemic. If it wasn’t for the FSIN to send truckloads of PPE we would have had nothing, none, whatsoever for our community, because it was very hard at the time to find PPE to protect our people on our nation of Piapot.”

Chief Zachary Whitecap of Red Earth Cree Nation (RECN), speaking about the Covid era when he was a councillor, said they were “struggling as a First Nation” when they received funding and PPE from FSIN. “We got the funding for our nation, and it was good for our nation.”

Chief Whitecap also read a statement saying that their First Nation’s “relationship with Canada is not based on program funding – it is based on treaty – asotamâkîwin (in Cree: ‘mutual promises’). These treaties established a nation-to-nation relationship grounded in mutual respect and shared responsibility, and a recognition of our inherent right to govern ourselves. When ISC imposes shifting standards, applies retroactive interpretations, and interferes with how First Nation government manage their own affairs, it moves away from that treaty relationship. These actions do not reflect partnership, they reflect control.”

Chief Richard Stonechild of Okanese First Nation thanked the FSIN for their past actions during the pandemic, that “the FSIN stepped up and they really helped us out by providing that PPE and all that support.”

Chief Stonechild also read a statement saying that ISC “was created to support First Nations, to improve service delivery, and to advance self-determination – not to create barriers or undermine the very government it is meant to work with.”

FSIN 3rd Vice Chief Fabian Head, RECN chief during the Covid era, said that by ISC’s refusal to release the full document, and instead, being “given a line-by-line list of audit samples without the full context, analysis, and recommendations provided by KPMG” it has forced “FSIN to respond publicly to serious allegations without ever being provided the complete evidence behind them.” The process was “not fair or transparent.”

He also criticized the process as not being reconciliation, not the implementation of UNDRIP, not a renewed nation-to-nation relationship, “and certainly not the implementation of a treaty.”

Vice Chief Head requested a formal written response, a meeting with ISC ministers and the senior leadership, and “immediate assisting cooperation” from ISC regional director, Rob Harvey, in order for FSIN to resolve the audit matter without delay.

When asked if there was any money he was willing to pay back, Chief Cameron said: “We have strict financial approvals that we followed from day one. And that’s what we believe. We’ve fulfilled our obligation. All the audits, we’ve had unqualified audits for close to 10 years now. And this was just another step along the way. So, we fully believe that we don’t have to repay a dime. That’s what we believe.”

In a question about new FSIN vehicle purchases in 2022 and again 18 months later in 2023, about why there were two rounds of vehicle purchases in that span of time, Chief Cameron said that executive members probably “put 10,000 kilometers a month on any given month. You times that by two, you’re looking at 240,000 kilometers in a two-year span.”

In the ISC letter leaked to the media by a third party, the FSIN was given until April 2 to dispute the findings or respond with additional records.

The FSIN media briefing invited only Global television news and the Prince Albert Grand Council Tribune, a monthly publication.