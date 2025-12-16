FSIN calls for accountability after video surfaces as SHA confirms review underway

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations has called for accountability following the circulation of videos online that appear to show a man being removed from Prince Albert Victoria Hospital during extreme cold weather.

In a media release issued Friday, FSIN said the incident involved a First Nations man who was removed from a healthcare facility and left outside in life-threatening conditions. The organization condemned the incident and called for accountability from both the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the private security company involved.

Two videos posted to the public WTF Prince Albert Facebook group appear to show security personnel escorting a person out of a building during frigid temperatures. One video shows three security guards removing a person using a wheelchair. A second video shows a person lying in the snow. It is not clear which video was recorded first or whether the videos depict the same individual.

FSIN described the incident as inhumane and said it reflects broader concerns about the treatment of Indigenous people within Saskatchewan’s healthcare system.

“If that video had not been taken, chances are this man would have died due to the cold weather temperatures,” FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said in the release. “This is not care. This is cruelty dressed in uniforms and policies.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority provided a statement Monday in response to inquiries from the Daily Herald.

“On the evening of December 11, an individual who was disruptive in the emergency department waiting room was escorted from the building,” SHA said in its statement.

SHA said it is reviewing the situation with its security provider to ensure proper processes were followed. The authority said those processes are intended to maintain a safe environment for staff and patients, while also supporting individuals who may need connections to additional services outside of the hospital.

“Our goal is always to provide compassionate, appropriate support and to identify opportunities to strengthen our approach in future,” SHA said in its statement.

GardaWorld, the private security company referenced in the FSIN release, was contacted for comment but did not respond by deadline.

The incident comes amid extreme winter conditions in Prince Albert. An overnight warming centre opened Dec. 15 at the Salvation Army, and the City of Prince Albert has also been directing residents to a winter road map developed by River Bank Development Corporation, which outlines available warming locations, shelters, and daytime services across the city.

FSIN said it will continue to press for accountability and changes to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca