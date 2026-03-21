Frontline workers describe strain in child welfare system

Frontline workers in Saskatchewan’s child welfare system say increasing workloads, staffing shortages, and gaps in services are placing pressure on both staff and the children they support.

In interviews with the Daily Herald, a former worker identified as Rae and a current worker using the pseudonym Maggie described a system struggling to keep up with demand, with impacts ranging from delayed family reunification to limited access to mental health care.

Maggie, who has worked in the role for about two and a half years, said caseloads have grown significantly as staffing levels fluctuate and positions remain unfilled.

“I would say most workers are carrying caseloads and then also doing a lot of vacancy managing, so if there’s empty positions, you’re having to cover for them, which then adds more stress and more workload. You’re seeing workers having to manage up to twice to three times the regular caseload,” she said.

Rae described similar conditions, saying units often operated below their intended staffing levels, leaving remaining workers to absorb additional cases.

“From my experience, I remember it sitting more at about 23 I would say, per caseload. It was never under 20, that’s for sure, and when we were short-staffed, we were covering additional caseloads on top of that.”

Rae is not based in Prince Albert, but has worked on seven long-term cases involving children who stayed with Prince Albert families or in Prince Albert group homes. She has also worked with children staying in group homes in Christopher Lake, and handled long-term cases within Big River, Poundmaker, and One Arrow First Nations.

Rae said the number of children she worked with who temporarily lived in group homes in Prince Albert and Christopher Lake is difficult to estimate because of how frequently children move.

Both Rae and Maggie said staffing shortages have a direct impact on the timelines of services, including basic supports and required visits.

“It would take forever to get ahold of a social worker, and every single service was delayed,” Rae said.

Maggie said those delays can affect major decisions, including when children are able to return home.

“I have worked with youth who have been waiting over six to eight months for a return to home, and that hasn’t been able to happen because there just have been worker shortages, and they haven’t been able to get people out to do those home checks,” she said.

Placement availability was another concern raised by both workers, who said there are not enough appropriate spaces for children in care.

“I’d say you’re seeing children get moved all over this province on a pretty reliable basis just because there is nowhere for them to go,” Maggie said.

Rae described frequent placement breakdowns and limited bed availability, saying workers were often left to find temporary solutions in the community when no formal placement was available.

“There would be no possible place for a kid to go, so we had to safety plan in the community,” Rae said.

Both workers also pointed to gaps in mental health and addiction services, describing them as one of the most significant challenges in the system.

“Mental health support is the biggest thing we’re lacking. The only time they would have that support was when they were in the hospital, and when they were out of the hospital, there was nothing,” Maggie said.

Rae said access to services such as therapy and addiction treatment is often limited, with long wait times or no available options.

“Addictions care across the board was almost impossible to get into,” Rae said.

Maggie said the lack of services can leave some youth without support even when their needs are severe.

“I can think of youth I’ve worked with with mental health problems to the point that I’ve considered them a risk to themselves and others, where we have been unable to get that mental health support at all,” she said.

Both workers said the strain on the system is also taking a toll on the staff.

“I have seen two co-workers leave the role due to mental health problems, and most of us are dealing with burnout,” Maggie said.

Rae also described challenges accessing workplace accommodations after experiencing burnout, saying support was limited even with medical documentation.

“I had a doctor’s note recommending more than two weeks off and a gradual return to work, including working from home, but that wasn’t the approved. I was told I needed another note, and the only accommodation that was really offered was noise-cancelling headphones, which I was already doing.” she said.

Rae described a work environment where workers felt they were constantly trying to keep up.

“I don’t think I met a social worker who wasn’t on edge,” she said.

Maggie also raised concerns about whether staffing shortages are due solely to a lack of available workers, saying there are people who could be hired but positions remain unfilled.

“There are people out there who can be hired and who want to do the job, and they’re not hiring them,” she said.

In addition to workload pressures, Maggie said some workers are covering expenses for children out of pocket while waiting for reimbursement.

“I know multiple people who are owed over $500 currently for things like buying meals for kids or supplies, and they will reimburse you, but it takes time,” she said.

She also questioned whether current funding levels for basic needs are sufficient.

“The average, I think, for most kids a day is 20 bucks a day, and I can’t think of a child who can be full after a $20 meal, especially for a full day,” she said.

Maggie also pointed to challenges in connecting some Indigenous youth with services, saying access can be more difficult in some cases.

“Getting them connected to services is significantly harder, and you do not see programs willing to work with Indigenous youth the way that they are willing to work with Caucasian youth,” she said.

Maggie also raised concerns about supports for transgender youth, saying existing programs are not always designed to meet their needs.

“Programs in the city are not designed for transgender youth, and it makes it harder to find supports that are appropriate for them,” she said.

At the same time, many workers remain committed despite the challenges.

“Most of the people who are working in social services do truly want to help kids, and a lot of us are just as frustrated and hurt and broken down by the system,” she said.

In response to the concerns, the Ministry of Social Services said it has implemented a number of measures to address caseload pressures across the province, including deploying travelling teams of frontline workers to support offices with vacancies and reassigning staff to respond to urgent situations and complete home safety checks.

The ministry said children only come into care as a last resort and that efforts are made to support children remaining safely with their families whenever possible. When placement outside the home is required, the ministry said extended family is considered first, and that maintaining connections to family, community and culture remains a priority.

Regarding access to mental health and addiction supports, the ministry said children and youth in care have individualized plans and that services are provided through partnerships with community-based organizations, including counselling and other supports.

On concerns about workers covering expenses out of pocket, the ministry said the care needs of children are covered and employees are reimbursed if they provide payment for costs.

The ministry also said each child has an individualized care plan that includes cultural supports and that it works with Indigenous partners and First Nations agencies to ensure children remain connected to their communities.

The ministry noted that more than 30 group homes operate in the north, including in Prince Albert.

For both workers, the issues reflect a broader concern about whether the system has the resources it needs to meet demand.

“There’s a huge systemic problem, and I don’t think people understand how big it is,” Rae said.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca