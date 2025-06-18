From the Philippines to the Prairies: Four couples say ‘I do’ in Southern Manitoba

Lori Penner

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winnipeg Sun

On June 14, four local couples came together for a unique celebration: A traditional Filipino Catholic mass wedding ceremony held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by a festive reception in Altona.

Family, friends, and community members gathered to witness the couples exchange heartfelt vows and partake in meaningful Filipino traditions. The ceremony was led by Rev. Fr. Roque Anquilero, affectionately known as Father Jojo, who guided the couples through the sacred rituals that made the day unforgettable.

The church was filled with symbolism and significance, including Bible blessings, the lighting of candles, and the sharing of porridge — a tradition representing unity, nourishment, and the couple’s shared journey ahead. Each bride took her husband’s last name in a formal adoption of a new identity and life together.

The newlyweds were Reniel and Gina Lansang, Christian and Kimberly Llanes, Jeffrey and Georgena Ramirez, and Gilbert and Jonessa Rey. Though their stories are each unique, all share a deep commitment to honoring their faith, culture, and new lives in Manitoba — a province that, like many in Canada, is increasingly enriched by newcomers from around the world.

For Reniel and Gina Lansang, the wedding was the joyful fulfillment of a promise made years ago. “We’ve known each other for more than 20 years,” Reniel explained. “We were classmates in college in the Philippines. We were just friends then, and we had no idea we would fall in love and be married one day.”

Reniel moved to Canada in 2020 and promised Gina he would return to marry her properly. “But because of COVID, we had no choice but to wait. We were already married in a civil wedding in the Philippines, but we had a traditional wedding here,” he said. “We came from a Catholic family, so our parents wanted us to get married in the church. I promised her parents that I would marry her in the church.”

Gina arrived in Canada in 2021. The couple, now living in Altona with their three-year-old daughter, look forward to growing their family. “We’re happy in Altona,” Gina said. “We hope to be here for many years.” Gina works at the hospital, and Reniel is employed at Friesens Corporation. “We like it here. The people are friendly. It’s peaceful and such a good town. I’m used to the winters now,” Reniel added.

Christian and Kimberly Llanes have been building their life together since they met in the Philippines in 2018. “We’ve been a couple since 2018. We met and fell in love in the Philippines,” Christian shared. “We’ve been engaged and dreaming for this day for almost three years.”

“It’s life-changing,” Kimberly said, reflecting on the mass wedding experience. The couple moved to Altona nearly a year ago, and their ceremony was a way to affirm their love in their new community. Family traveled from California, Calgary, and the Philippines to join the celebration.

Kimberly described mass weddings in the Philippines as quite different: “When you say mass wedding in the Philippines, it’s literally a lot of couples, like 50. So this is a great opportunity for us, since we’re just four couples. We’re very thankful to everyone who helped us have this ceremony.”

Looking ahead, Kimberly said, “We’re planning to have children and to buy a home here in Altona. We love it here.” Christian echoed those sentiments: “The community is very safe and we know most of the people who are part of the Filipino community. It’s been a blessing to be here. To be in love. And to live in Altona.”

Jeffrey and Georgena Ramirez’s story began in a computer shop in the Philippines, where Georgena worked and Jeffrey was a loyalty member. “We met there, and we’ve been together for 15 years,” Georgena said.

Jeffrey moved to Canada in 2019, with Georgena and their two children joining him a few years later. “I’ve been practicing using the name Ramirez for a while, so now I can use it all the time, starting now,” Georgena said, smiling.

“The kids are happy. We’re slowly adapting to the weather here in Canada. The people here are so nice, and we are so blessed and grateful that we came here to the beautiful country of Canada,” Jeffrey added.

The couple honoured their Filipino roots by wearing traditional wedding attire — the barong tagalog and terno — difficult to find in Canada but essential for such special occasions. Georgena reflected, “In our culture, marriage is very important. Especially to be married in the church, because that’s one of the blessings from God. Mass weddings are very common in the Philippines. This is the first mass wedding celebration happening here in Altona.”

Having owned a home in Altona for two years, Jeffrey and Georgena hope to expand their family. “Our wish is to have a third baby. We have to trust God, but He knows what’s best for us. He has a plan for us,” Georgena said.

For Gilbert and Jonessa Rey, the ceremony marked a cherished milestone. “We’ve been together since college and have a son,” Jonessa shared. “This is a chance to receive our matrimony sacrament in our church. We are all friends here at this mass wedding.”

Gilbert described the day as deeply meaningful. “We’ve been together for a long time. It was a very good experience. We are overwhelmed and grateful. Especially being blessed every day. I’m so very happy today, having her in my life.”

The couple explained the ceremony’s traditions — the rings, porridge, candles, and Bible blessings — as enduring symbols of their marriage. “We have to keep them for as long as we’re together. Every time we have an argument, maybe we can see those things and be reminded that we are married, that we can fix all of this with the help of God,” Gilbert said.

Now homeowners in Altona, Gilbert summed up their next chapter: “We had a house, but now since we tied the knot, we have a home. I hope we have many years together.” His mother travelled from the Philippines to witness the union. “My family is very excited about this. We’ve been together for a long time, and this is a big blessing for us and our family.”

As more Filipino families and individuals make their homes in communities like Altona, their traditions add rich new layers to the local culture. According to the 2021 Census, about 195 people in Altona report Tagalog as their mother tongue — roughly 4% of the town’s population of 4,600. With immigration shaping the face of many Manitoba communities, events like this mass wedding offer a heartfelt glimpse into the customs and faith that newcomers bring with them, helping build connections and strengthen community ties.

The mass wedding was more than just a shared celebration. It reflected faith, friendship, family, and love — traditions carried thousands of miles from the Philippines to the prairies.