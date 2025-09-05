From the Iron Curtain to the Bonnechere Valley

Gerald Tracey

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Eganville Leader

The story of Dr. Uwe Haentzschel and Josef Hirnschall is one woven with threads of resilience, hope, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship. Spanning continents and decades, their journey is a living testament to the human spirit’s yearning for freedom and connection –- a narrative that begins under the shadow of the Iron Curtain but finds its heart in the gentle embrace of Canada’s Bonnechere Valley.

In East Berlin, a city still bristling with the remnants of communism, Dr. Uwe Haentzschel dreamed of a life beyond the walls that separated East from West. A doctor specializing in gastrology and diabetes, he was already distinguished. He would later become the oldest department leader in Germany, at a 240-bed rehabilitation clinic in Bad Schandau near Dresden. But as a young man, living just kilometres from the Iron Curtain, he yearned not just for professional fulfillment, but for freedom — a vision he associated with Canada.

Driven by this longing, Dr. Haentzschel placed an ad in a German newspaper: he was seeking any connection to Canada, a land he saw as a beacon of hope and safety. The ad crossed the desk of Josef Hirnschall, a retired Austrian banker who had first come to Canada in 1979. Mr. Hirnschall, who had himself escaped the shadow of the iron curtain and built a life of entrepreneurial adventure in Canada, saw an echo of his own dreams in Dr. Haentzschel’s words.

Six weeks after the ad was published, Dr. Haentzschel received a letter from Mr. Hirnschall. This simple correspondence blossomed into a friendship that would endure for over 35 years, a partnership that shaped not only their individual destinies but the lives of their families and those around them.

Journeys Across Borders: Family, Memory, and Loss

Friendship, for Dr. Haentzschel and Mr. Hirnschall, is a bridge between worlds. Before Dr. Haentzschel set foot on Canadian soil, he sent his daughter and her boyfriend to meet Mr. Hirnschall — a gesture of trust and anticipation. Along with them, he sent a piece of the Berlin wall, a symbol heavy with personal and historical meaning.

In 1992, Dr. Haentzschel and his wife, Suzanna, made their first voyage to Canada, arriving with curiosity and hope. Suzanna, herself a doctor specializing in eye, nose, and ear medicine, shared her husband’s passion for healing and new horizons. Their son Ingmar, then 13, would follow in their footsteps, becoming a doctor and continuing a family tradition that stretched across generations — Dr. Haentzsche’s own father and brothers were also practitioners of medicine and so is Ingar’s wife, Michaela.

Tragedy would touch the family in 1999, when Suzanna passed away. This loss, however, did not extinguish Dr. Haentzschel’s love for Canada. Since then, he has returned annually for about four weeks at a time, finding solace in the rolling landscapes of Bonnechere Valley—a place that, with its serene woods and gentle hills, reminds him so much of his homeland.

To Dr. Haentzschel, the Bonnechere Valley is more than a scenic vista; it is a living symbol of the freedom he longed for as a child.

“We wanted always to go to Canada for safety,” he reflected. “My dream has been to invest a little bit in Canada. I lived only kilometres away from the Iron Curtain. Canada was a dream for me as a child, a country of hope for all men, for peace.”

The fall of the Berlin wall, led by Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev, was a moment of restoration and transformation for Germany — a time when democracy replaced fear. Yet, Dr. Haentzschel words resonate with caution as he considers the uncertainties facing Europe.

“Europe lives in fear of Putin. What’s next after Ukraine? We don’t trust Putin,” he said.

In contrast, Canada represents a constant — freedom, safety, and opportunity.

Entrepreneurial Spirit: Health, Nature, and Spirit Canada Ltd.

Their friendship soon grew into a business partnership. Together, Dr. Haentzschel and Mr. Hirnschall founded Health, Nature and Spirit Canada Ltd., a company with six partners from Austria and Germany. Their vision is to bring tourists from Austria and Germany to Canada, allowing them to experience the wilderness and wonder of the Bonnechere Valley.

The company’s mission is to foster bonds between cultures, to introduce young families to the opportunities and beauty Canada has to offer. Dr. Haentzschel himself owns rental property in Eganville, further rooting his family’s presence in the community. The partnership is more than a business, it is a continuation of the hope that first inspired him to reach out across continents.

Mr. Hirnschall’s Canadian journey began in 1979, when he made his first investments in the country while living just five kilometres from the iron curtain. These early steps blossomed into a lifetime of entrepreneurship: he bought several parcels of land, launched businesses, and helped young Austrians and Germans establish themselves in Canada’s business landscape.

His legacy endures not only in the opportunities he created for others but within his own family. His grandson, Mathias, now holds dual citizenship in Austria and Canada and is an airplane pilot for Ornge Air. He works out of Thunder Bay, carrying forward his grandfather’s spirit of adventure and his family’s deep connection to their adopted homeland. In time, he will settle on the family farm west of Eganville on the shore of Wilbur Lake. Mathias’ wife, Marie, are the parents of little Lukas.

Dreams That Endure

The story of Dr. Uwe Haentzschel and Josef Hirnschall is not just about immigration or business, it is about the endurance of dreams. Dr. Haentzschel’s journey from the shadowed streets of East Berlin to the open fields of Bonnechere Valley is a journey from repression to freedom, from longing to belonging.

Medicine runs in the Haentzschel family, but so too does hope. Every visit to Canada, every partnership, every act of kindness is a continuation of the dream that first led a middle-aged doctor to place an ad in a newspaper — a dream that flourished because another man, who understood the value of freedom, answered.

Their shared history is a living reminder that bridges between people and nations are built not only by governments or treaties, but by individuals who reach out their hands in friendship. In a world often marked by uncertainty, stories like theirs illuminate the possibility of renewal and peace, reminding us that the yearning for liberty and connection is universal.

As the sun sets behind the gentle hills of the Bonnechere Valley, it casts long shadows that reach all the way to the heart of Europe — reminding us that the quest for freedom and friendship knows no borders, and that, sometimes, all it takes is an answered ad and a shared dream to change the world.

Mr. Hirnschall says he has established many wonderful friendships throughout the world, but the most wonderful relationships and friendships are with his Bonnechere Valley neighbours, Ray and Margaret Chapeskie, and Margaret’s brother, Tony of Eganville.

“These friendships are the most wonderful gifts anyone could ask for,” he said.