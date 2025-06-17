From St. Louis to across Canada: Sophie McDougall’s voice now travels by stamp

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald



Local community members gathered at the Art Hauser Centre on June 17 for an emotional ceremony unveiling a Canada Post stamp honouring Sophie McDougall, a revered Métis Elder and Michif language keeper whose work touched generations of students and cultural learners across Saskatchewan.



McDougall, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 94, was remembered by family, dignitaries, and friends as a passionate educator, a guardian of language, and a matriarch whose voice and teachings continue to resonate.



“This is such an honour,” her grandson Kris Phaneuf said. “She was the queen of the Métis, and now it’s official. She’s on a Canadian stamp.”



The stamp is part of Canada Post’s 2025 Indigenous Leaders series. Designed by Andrew Perro with illustrations by Jennifer Radia, it features McDougall’s image set against scenes from her hometown of St. Louis, Saskatchewan, including the original parish, railway bridge, and a schoolhouse bell.



“She made a huge impact on her community,” said Tyler Thomas, Director of Indigenous and Northern Affairs at Canada Post. “She was a language keeper. Her work in revitalizing Michif is part of what helps keep culture alive, especially for youth.”



Throughout the ceremony, speakers reflected on McDougall’s lifelong dedication to teaching, her warmth, and her sharp memory.



Peggy Parenteau, one of McDougall’s daughters, described her mother as “our living encyclopedia,” noting she raised 13 children while preserving and translating Michif into educational materials.



“She just loved family,” said Parenteau. “She believed in language. She always said, ‘It’s not messy, it’s Massey.'”



Cassidy Caron, former president of the Métis National Council, shared a story about hearing McDougall speak in the exact same dialect as her own grandmother, a moment that struck her with awe.



“She deserved this,” Caron said in a video message. “It’s wonderful to know Sophie is being honoured this way.”



Also delivering remarks were Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinsky, Métis Nation: Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum, Minister Eric Schmalz, and members of the McDougall family. Many acknowledged the emotional weight of the day.



In a standout tribute, Marie McBride, a fellow board member of the Prince Albert Métis Women’s Association, recalled a striking moment when Sophie was once interviewed by a visiting media crew. Midway through the interview, the reporter switched to French and then Michif.

McDougall replied instantly in both languages, leaving everyone stunned. “It created a truly beautiful moment,” McBride said.



Musical performances by the Dean Smith Band added a celebratory and reflective tone to the event.



Around 140 of McDougall’s relatives, including sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren, were in attendance. Many wiped away tears as speakers recalled her legacy, while others smiled as children played nearby, a living reminder of the generations she helped shape.



“She would’ve loved this,” said Phaneuf. “All the attention. The recognition. To see five generations of her family in one room, she would’ve been right at home.”



The stamp will be officially released on June 20, the day before National Indigenous Peoples Day, and will be available in a pack of six at select Canada Post locations and online.