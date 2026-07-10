From Saltcoats to the spotlight: Saskatchewan comedian building a career on the road

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — What began as a dream and a five-minute open mic set in Saskatoon has grown into a comedy career that has taken Jarvis Zawatsky across Western Canada and onto stages with some of North America’s best-known stand-up comedians.

The Saltcoats native and Yorkton Regional High School graduate has spent the last six years building a name for himself on the Canadian comedy circuit. Since stepping on stage for the first time in 2020, Zawatsky estimates he has performed more than 1,000 live shows, appearing everywhere from Vancouver Island to Ontario.

“Stand-up is pretty unique,” said Zawatsky. “You don’t go to school for it and come out with a degree and start applying for jobs. You kind of work your way up.”

Like many comics, he began with brief open-mic appearances, gradually earning longer sets before advancing to headlining shows.

This spring marked a major milestone when he headlined at the Park Town Hotel comedy club in Saskatoon, the first professional club where he has been the featured headliner. More recently, he opened for American comedian Joe List at The Laugh Shop in Calgary. He has also shared the stage with comedians including Big Jay Oakerson and Jeff Dye.

Despite his growing profile, Zawatsky’s content reflects his roots.

“A lot of my material lately has been about my generation and growing up in Saskatchewan,” he said.

After graduating from high school, Zawatsky briefly attended university before deciding it was not the right fit.

“I always wanted to try stand-up,” he said. “I thought I had nothing to lose.”

In the early days, that meant making regular trips from Yorkton to Saskatoon for just a few minutes of stage time as he worked to develop his act.

Family life also provides plenty of material.

“My family’s pretty funny,” he said, noting that many of the conversations and experiences that make him laugh eventually find their way into his routines.

While comedy remains his passion, Zawatsky said earning a full-time living as a stand-up comic in Canada can be difficult. He currently works remotely in software sales while continuing to perform and tour.

The experience has taught him to embrace the unpredictability of live performance.

“It is a very humbling industry,” he said. “One day you just might not have it and it goes poorly. But as you get better, you become more consistent.”

Those lessons appear to be paying off. His online content now reaches hundreds of thousands of viewers, and his list of performance credits continues to grow.

“It’s been exciting to build a comedy career while coming from a smaller community like Yorkton,” he said.

For Zawatsky, the journey from Saltcoats to comedy clubs across Western Canada shows that small-town Saskatchewan can produce talent capable of reaching audiences far beyond the Prairies.