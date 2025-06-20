From fire to recovery: SPSA begins long rebuild of communities and homes, including their own

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

As Saskatchewan navigates one of its most challenging wildfire seasons in years, provincial officials are shifting focus from crisis response to long-term recovery, a transition that comes with major logistical and emotional hurdles.

At a media update on Friday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) reported 19 active wildfires across the province. So far this year, 265 fires have been recorded, a sharp rise from the five-year average of 159. Cooler weather has slowed fire activity in recent days, but officials warned that the season is far from over.

“We’re only about halfway through,” said Steve Roberts, SPSA’s Vice-President of Operations. “There’s still a fair bit of work ahead.”

Major fires like the Shoe, Pisew, and Wolf blazes have stabilized to varying degrees, with containment levels at 40 per cent, 20 per cent, and 30 per cent, respectively. Repatriation of affected communities is underway, including in Whelan Bay, Denare Beach, and Creighton. Roughly 2,000 people remain evacuated, 300 of whom are still receiving direct support from the agency.

In total, 1,931 structures have been confirmed lost to fire, including 299 homes and 60 cabins. Officials noted that recovery will depend not just on insurance payouts, but on coordinated rebuilding, environmental cleanup, and utility restoration, all of which will need to be carefully scheduled.

“You can’t have 229 people all trying to get their power hooked up on the same day,” Roberts said, pointing to the need for a structured timeline. “This has to be done in an organized way.”

To lead that effort, a cross-government Recovery Task Force has been formed. The group includes representatives from SPSA, social services, municipal affairs, and the Ministry of Environment. Their role is to work directly with community leaders to assess needs and manage the process of returning homes and infrastructure to a livable condition.

Marlo Pritchard, SPSA President and Saskatchewan’s Fire Commissioner, said the task force is also tasked with helping those who’ve lost everything.

“This is not going to be a short-term solution,” Pritchard said. “We’re prepared to work for as long as it takes; days, weeks, months, even a year, to make sure those families are supported.”

A one-time $500 emergency payment is being distributed to eligible adults in affected areas. Officials also hinted at upcoming support from the Red Cross, though details remain pending.

While the province has brought in fresh crews and continues to rotate staff to manage fatigue, the work has taken a personal toll.

“Some of our staff have had actual structures lost that they own while working on these fires,” said Steve Roberts. “This is personal. These are their families and neighbours.”

SPSA says 24-hour mental health support lines and wellness programs are in place, but acknowledges the emotional strain runs deep. Staff are not only facing the physical demands of fire suppression, they’re also navigating the trauma of loss while still on duty.

With nearly half the fire season still ahead, officials say the focus remains on containment, coordination, and helping residents take the first steps toward rebuilding their lives.