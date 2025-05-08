From Donation to Bedside: How Your Gift Helps Nurses Deliver Better Care

Larysa Savrasykh, Director, Marketing & Communications

Boreal Healthcare Foundation

At the heart of every healing moment at Victoria Hospital is a nurse — someone who stays calm in chaos, holds hands in uncertainty, and shows up with compassion, no matter what the day brings.

But behind that nurse is you.

Whether you’ve donated, attended a fundraiser, or shared our mission with a friend, your support makes a difference in ways most people never see — but every nurse feels.

The True Impact of Giving

Every year, thousands of people in northern Saskatchewan walk through the doors of Victoria Hospital. And every day, our nurses are there — guiding, comforting, and caring. But the tools they use to provide this care don’t just appear. Many are funded through donations to the Boreal Healthcare Foundation.

Your gift becomes:

A vein finder that reduces painful pokes for pediatric patients.

A sleeper chair that lets parents stay close during long hospital nights.

A nutrition station that helps nurses provide small comforts that make a big difference in healing.

These aren’t extras — they’re essentials. And they help our nurses do their job with more comfort, efficiency, and humanity.

Why It Matters More Than Ever

Healthcare in our region faces ongoing pressure — growing demand, limited space, and increasing complexity. Nurses are asked to do more with less, often under intense emotional and physical strain.

That’s where your support matters most. It fills the gaps — not just in equipment, but in care. It allows nurses to work smarter, safer, and with a little more room to breathe. In a world where burnout is real, your donation is more than a gift. It’s a lifeline.

You Are Part of Every Healing Story

When you support the Boreal Healthcare Foundation, you’re not just giving to a hospital. You’re standing beside every nurse who walks into a room and says, “I’m here to help.”

You’re part of every reassuring word, every pain eased, every life saved.

And as we work toward the redevelopment and expansion of Victoria Hospital — including better mental health facilities, modern maternity care, and more space for critical services — your ongoing support will help nurses reach even more people, with even more care.

Be Part of the Care

Your donation goes beyond the bedside — but it always ends up there.

Because behind every successful recovery, every comforting moment, every second chance — there’s a nurse.

And behind that nurse, there’s someone like you.

Support our nurses. Support your hospital. Visit https://borealhealthcare.ca/ to see how you can help — there are many ways to make a difference.