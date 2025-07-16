From crisis to hope: Prince Albert marks start of $5M housing project

Construction has officially begun on a 20-unit housing apartment in Prince Albert, a project aimed at addressing critical gaps in affordable and supportive housing, especially for women and families facing hardship.



The $5 million project is backed by $3.76 million in joint federal and provincial funding through the National Housing Strategy and Saskatchewan Priorities Initiatives, alongside contributions from the YWCA Prince Albert, the City of Prince Albert, and Connexus Credit Union.



The full funding package includes $414,694 from YWCA Prince Albert and $30,000 from the City of Prince Albert, alongside mortgage support from Connexus Credit Union and additional fundraising efforts to cover any shortfalls.



At Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony, Donna Brooks, CEO of YWCA Prince Albert, spoke about the urgent need for housing at all levels in the city.



“We need affordable housing, we need supportive housing, we need market housing, we just need housing, period,” she said, thanking government partners and the community for making the project possible.



Minister of Social Services Terry Jenson highlighted the collaborative effort, calling it “an absolute honour” to mark the start of a project that will offer safe, supportive housing to some of Prince Albert’s most vulnerable residents.



“This is going to provide 20 individuals, couples, or families with the ability to have a safe and stable housing environment, from which they can build the base they need in order to become more independent,” he said.



Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinski praised the YWCA’s leadership and said it was “a glad day for Prince Albert.” He pointed to the city’s estimated shortfall of 1,400 housing units and emphasized how transitional housing like this can help maintain family ties, community connection, and access to services.



Alana Ross, MLA for Prince Albert Northcote, also spoke on behalf of the local MLAs, emphasizing how important projects like this are for the city.



“We have been very fortunate to have a number of projects of late that our Minister of Social Services has been able to support,” she said. Ross thanked the YWCA for its “very wonderful work,” calling the organization “a pillar in our community” and praising its essential services and strong partnership with the city.



Also attending were Kevin Kasun, MLA for Prince Albert Carlton, and Terry Bromm, MLA for Carrot River Valley, alongside YWCA board members and staff.



The apartment will include 10 bachelor units, eight one-bedroom units, and two accessible one-bedroom units. Residents will be supported through YWCA’s network of programs, including help for single mothers, refugees, and people facing employment barriers.



Priority tenants will include women and youth at risk of violence or homelessness, young mothers, permanent residents, and individuals transitioning from other YWCA programs, ensuring the housing serves those facing the greatest barriers to stability.



Amy Lamb, board chair for YWCA Prince Albert, described the project as a reflection of “woven partnerships” among governments, funders, businesses, and the community, noting that such collaboration is critical for tackling challenges like housing and addictions.



Minister Jenson noted that this project is part of a broader national housing plan, with similar housing initiatives underway across Saskatchewan in partnership with municipalities and community-based organizations.



Construction is expected to be completed in early 2027.